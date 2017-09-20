Court report: Sept. 5, 2017 – Sept. 18, 2017

Sept. 5, 2017

Stefan Jokic, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/10/93, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

Michael D. Francis, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/29/55, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Desmond D. Pope, Boston; DOB 2/22/83, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, wrong way on a state highway: continued to pretrial conference.

Maris C. Vieira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/12/76, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Sept. 7, 2017

Patrick Goncalves Moreira, West Tisbury; DOB 9/8/98, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Sept. 8, 2017

George Thomas Domizio, Oxford, Conn.; DOB 8/27/54, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 PSF and complete 20 hours of community service.

Sept. 11, 2017

John Dosky, Sandy Hook, Conn.; DOB 9/22/59, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Evandro P. Medici Jr., Edgartown; DOB 2/13/96, assault and battery, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

Sept. 15, 2017

Maurice A. Abisdid-Wagner, Randolph; DOB 7/25/90, five or more unpaid parking tickets: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Maurice A. Abisdid-Wagner, South Boston; DOB 7/25/90, breaking and entering a building during nighttime to commit a felony: continued without finding for six months.

Jose E. Dasilva, Edgartown; DOB 3/5/77, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment $500 court cost.

Kelsey Donaldson-Lang, West Tisbury; DOB 12/21/92, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $300 court cost; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

Owen Patrick Dunley French, Arlington, Va.; DOB 4/14/85, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible; failure to stop/yield: not responsible; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: not responsible.

Shauna L. Fullin, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/3/80, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Helen D. Gardner, Beachwood, Ohio; DOB 5/21/64, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Jonathan C. Killoran, Coventry, R.I.; DOB 2/8/89, OUI-liquor or .08%: not guilty; negligent operation of motor vehicle: not guilty; marked lanes violation: not responsible; failure to dim headlights: not responsible.

Amanda Barbera Morison, Edgartown; DOB 7/13/88, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and the victim; assault with a dangerous weapon: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and the victim.

Thomas A. Odowd, Edgartown; DOB 11/14/76, OUI-liquor or .08%: pretrial probation for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for two years; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Thomas A. Odowd, Edgartown; DOB 11/14/76, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for two years, must pay $250 HIF and $50 VW.

Rawis M. Tiffany, Oak Bluffs; DOB 4/22/69, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued without finding for one year; marked lanes violation: not responsible; OUI-drugs (not identified): dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 court cost, $50 VW and $50 PSF.

Lee Ann Yeddo, Edgartown; DOB 3/15/73, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: not guilty; speeding in violation of special regulation: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Sept. 18, 2017

Laura Bernard Maciel, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/21/70, breaking and entering for misdemeanor: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; trespassing: probation for one year with VW waived; larceny under $250: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Barbara Puciul-Hoy, West Tisbury; DOB 7/7/61, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 PSF and complete 20 hours of community service; marked lanes violation: not responsible.