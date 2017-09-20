Island swimmers claim gold and silver at Sharkfest

On Sunday, Sept. 16, Elizabeth Fox, Elizabeth Stuart-Lytle, and Jamieson DeCubellis represented the Martha’s Vineyard YMCA Masters Swim Team at the sixth annual Sharkfest Swim across Boston Harbor.

On this foggy morning, the swimmers plunged into numbing harbor conditions and navigated a 1,500-meter course through the famous waters where the Boston Tea Party took place.

Elizabeth Stuart-Lytle and Jamieson DeCubellis captured age-group gold with winning times of 24:47 and 22:30, respectively. Elizabeth Fox took the silver home with a time of 27:35.

The YMCA Masters Swim Team, comprised of friendly, enthusiastic swimmers of all levels, is looking to welcome more people to join the club. If you’re interested in swimming for fun, fitness, or competition, please contact the Martha’s Vineyard YMCA.