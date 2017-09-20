Michael Stearn Underwood, 75, died peacefully on Thursday, August 24, 2017.

Born May 23, 1942, in Boston, he was the son of Charles W. and Marion Ball Underwood. Michael attended Boston public schools, including Roxbury Memorial and Jamaica Plain High School, and attended Howard University in Washington, D.C. His career accomplishments included a 37-year career with the Xerox Corp. in Boston, from which he retired in 2007. After retirement, Michael resided on Martha’s Vineyard, where he was a very active member of the community.

Michael loved his life on the Island. He was a regular at cocktail parties, attended community meetings, and frequently hosted people in his home. Michael was known for his kindness, loyal friendship, sense of humor, and devotion to his loved ones. He was truly one of a kind, and we will all miss him dearly.

He is survived by daughters Gretchen Mercer (Parker Bowman), Mariana Ali (Hayden Ali), and Michelle Underwood; three grandsons, Jason Mercer, Brandon Mercer, and Jalen Ali; granddaughter Jasmine Ali; step-grandson Cameron Ali; brother David Underwood and wife Dorothy; sister Laura Horne and husband Emanuel; sister-in-law Claudette Underwood and brother-in-law Kenneth Roberts; former wives Gretchen Underwood, Celia Mercer, and Nilva Underwood; and many, many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents Charles Wheeler and Marion (Ball) Underwood; grandson Tristan Mercer; and siblings Edna Underwood, Gladys Mercadel, Charles Underwood, Muriel Dymond, Henry Underwood, Victoria Roberts, John Underwood, Helen Johnson, and Sylvia Langley.

Family and friends will celebrate his life on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 1 to 4 pm at the Portuguese-American Club, 137 Vineyard Ave. in Oak Bluffs. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Greater New England, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.