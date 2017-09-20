MVRHS girls soccer seeks to rebound

Record number of new players turn out this fall.

The Vineyarders girls soccer team is in rebuilding mode this season after losing more than 40 per cent of the 2016 roster to graduation.

The Vineyarders began the season 0-3 after dropping a 10-0 verdict to Nauset Regional High School this week, and are looking to rebound from a 3-10-1 2016 season which included a handful of frustrating one-goal losses.

The future looks bright, however, as record numbers of girls have turned out, allowing the Vineyarders to field a JV team in 2016. Coach Rocco Bellebuono has also pointed to the success of youth travel teams as a positive sign.

The girls’ 2017 edition returns six seniors, including Rose Engler, Marissa D’Antonio, Sayra Guimaraes, Natielly Dias, Evelyn Medeiros, and Meghan Sawyer, and juniors Alexis Condon, Alyssa Ramirez, and Erin deBettencourt.

Sophomores include Madia Bellebuono, Julia Dostal, Thea Keene, Sasha Lakis, Nina Moore, Tianna Rambonga, Caroline Hurley, and Ava Vigneault.

Freshman goalkeeper Ruby Reimann made several outstanding saves in a match against Falmouth on Sept. 14.

The Vineyarders begin Eastern Athletic Conference play on Thursday, Sept. 21, with an away match at Coyle and Cassidy in Taunton. The girls host Whitinsville Christian School on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 12:30 pm.