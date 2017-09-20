MVRHS sports highlights

Cross-country (boys)

Vineyard 24, Falmouth 35

Falmouth’s Caleb Gartner was first to the finish line in 18:15, but the Vineyarders won on points by claiming the Nos. 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8 spots. A runner’s place equals the points scored among the top five runners on each team, and the low score wins. Overall, MV placed seven runners in the top 10 to Falmouth’s three.

For the Vineyarders, Vito Aiello took second place in 18:32; with Otto Osmers, third (18:41); Charlie Whalen, fourth (18:55); Owen Porterfield, seventh (19:28); Daniel Rivard, eighth, (20:04); Isaac Richards, ninth, (20:16); and Owen Atkins, tenth (20:26).

The Vineyard boys and girls host Bishop Stang in an Eastern Athletic Conference dual meet on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 3 pm.

Golf

Vineyard 255, Dennis-Yarmouth 289

The Vineyard golfers improved to 4-1 with a nonleague win over the Dolphins at Dennis Pines on Monday. Benny Binder had the low score on the day with a 37, followed by Jack Murray (40), Peter Gillis (42), Andrew Marchand (43), Aiden Marek (46), and Lizzie Williamson (46).

The Vineyarders are back on the links on Thursday, Sept. 21, at Eastern Athletic Conference rivals Coyle and Cassidy, and host Cape Tech at Farm Neck on Monday at 2:45 pm.

Football

Nauset 42, Vineyard 16

The Warriors rolled to 29-0 halftime lead en route to a nonleague win Friday night in North Eastham. Sophomore quarterback Bobby Joy capped off the first-half barrage with a 79-yard touchdown strike to J.P. LaBarge.

Vineyarder Patrick Ribeiro scored on touchdown runs of 91 and 46 yards in the fourth quarter, racking up 178 yards rushing on the night, and the Vineyard defense added two points with a safety.

The Vineyarders host Atlantis Charter School of Fall River on Friday, Sept. 22, at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs. The kickoff is at 6 pm.