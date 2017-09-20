Photos of the week September 17-23 September 20, 20170 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter A foggy Sunday morning on Vineyard Haven Harbor. — Teresa Kruszewski1 of 10 Sunset Woods Hole Steam Ship Authority waiting area, shot through the baggage cart. — Teresa Kruszewski Sunset at the Aquinnah Cliffs last Tuesday. — Teresa Kruszewski Sunset at the Aquinnah Cliffs last Tuesday. — Teresa Kruszewski Spider Web under the docks in Vineyard Haven Harbor — Teresa Kruszewski A foggy Sunday morning on Vineyard Haven Harbor. — Teresa Kruszewski Kitesurfers take advantage of the wind on Sengekontacket Pond ahead of Tropical Storm Jose on Tuesday. — Teresa Kruszewski The ferry dutifully makes its way to Woods Hole on a foggy Monday afternoon. Eddie Stahl catches a swell. — Stacey Rupolo Alec Gale of Vineyard Haven rides a wave at Moshup Beach on Tuesday morning. — Stacey Rupolo