Rockland Trust appoints Beau Begin as retail financial consultant on Martha’s Vineyard

Rockland Trust has announced the appointment of Beau Begin as retail financial consultant. He will be responsible for developing fiduciary, investment management, and retirement plan business on the Island of Martha’s Vineyard.

According to a press release, prior to joining Rockland Trust, Beau served as investment director at Martha’s Vineyard Financial Group, a division of Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank. Also involved in the Martha’s Vineyard residential construction industry, Mr. Begin holds a Massachusetts Unrestricted Construction Supervisor license.

Active in the community, Mr. Begin is a board member of the Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group, a nonprofit organization comprised of the shellfish departments of the six Island towns that works to preserve and expand the Island’s traditional shellfisheries. He is also a committee member on the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby Committee.

Mr. Begin received a bachelor’s of science degree in finance from Bridgewater State University, and a master’s in finance from Boston College. He lives in Tisbury with his partner, Melissa, and their two children.