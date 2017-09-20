Who are we to threaten 25 million people?

To the Editor:

America has elected Donald Trump to represent it as its head of state. What he does and says reflects on us as a people, and we and our children and grandchildren will be held responsible for it through the ages.

Speaking at the United Nations on our behalf to the whole world of “totally destroying” a country (which we have flattened once before) means we are prepared to quadruple the number of the victims of the Holocaust.

We should also remember that the United Nations was created after World War II for the purpose of preventing, if at all possible, such butchery from happening ever again.

We were the first that brought the curse of nuclear weapons into this world, and yes, we are strong enough to destroy large parts of the globe.

Is anyone asking, “And then what?”

Brigitte Lent

Edgartown