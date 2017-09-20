1 of 5

Wandering around Oak Bluffs last Saturday, Sept. 16, you may have noticed a few things out of place. It was the annual Tivoli Day street festival: No line of cars inching down Circuit Ave. — instead there were crowds of people milling around the streets, and musicians performing at every corner. The shops and restaurants packed up their things and moved outside to the sidewalk, and everyone was embracing the temperate September weather. Always fun, friendly, and free, the event celebrates the end of another summer and kicks off the start to fall.