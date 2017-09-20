Vineyarders rally to claw Panthers

1 of 3

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) varsity field hockey team played in front of the home fans for the first time this season on Saturday morning, and rallied for a 2-1 win over the Plymouth South Panthers.

The visitors scored four minutes into the game, but the resilient Vineyarders responded with a big second half to earn their third win of the season.

“We had a slow first half, down 0-1, but at halftime we talked about stepping up the pace, and dominated the second,” Vineyard Coach Lisa Knight said.

Addy Hayman converted a feed from Abby Marchand to tie the game at 1-1, and scored the winning goal with assists from Ms. Marchand and Mariah Donahue.

Vineyard goalie Becca Lima came up big in net, aided by defensive standouts Meghan Sonia and Audrey McCarron. Lily Pigott and Sally Caron also had strong games for MV.

The Vineyarders started off the season with a 3-1 Eastern Athletic Conference (EAC) win over West Bridgewater and followed it up with a 2-0 league win at Bishop Feehan. The one blemish on the Vineyard record thus far is a 4-1 league defeat to Bishop Stang on Sept. 14 in North Dartmouth.

The Vineyarders travel to Dennis-Yarmouth on Sept. 21, face off against Brockton in the homecoming game on Saturday at 1 pm, and host West Bridgewater on Tuesday at 3 pm.

Jayvees get first win

The Vineyard junior varsity completed a Saturday sweep of Plymouth South, earning their first victory of the season, as Ellie Dolby scored in a 1-0 win.