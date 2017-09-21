Fisherman: Wind gust pushed me off the pier

A striper fisherman was pulled from the choppy waters of Menemsha early Thursday morning, after another fisherman on the Aquinnah side of the Menemsha channel heard his screams for help, according to Coast Guard petty officer Joe Queen.

The fisherman, Peter Jackson of Edgartown, endured several hours in the water after falling from the West Dock as he fished Wednesday night. He was found clinging to a rope beneath the dock, Petty Officer Queen told The Times.

“Wind pushed me right off the end of the pier,” Mr. Jackson said during a telephone conversation. “One gust — 70 mph — caught me in the back. I had a fish on,” he said. His rod went in with him, he said, with a striper still hooked. Once in, he hugged pilings and rope to stay afloat, he said. His phone was in his pocket and immediately got drenched, so the option of calling for help vanished, he said.

After hollering for help for a while he saw some pickups across the channel on the Aquinnah side but with windows up and the wind roaring, the occupants couldn’t hear him. He considered swimming across to the beach on the Aquinnah side but in oil pants, an oil jacket, and boots he “never would have made it across that rip,” he said. He kept hollering for help and eventually an angler across the channel heard him and called the Coast Guard.

Petty Officer Queen and fellow Coast Guardsmen were dispatched from Coast Guard Station Menemsha shortly after 3 am. After locating Mr. Jackson, they were able to pull him to safety using a life ring, a life line and a 12-foot ladder.

Mr. Jackson was taken by ambulance to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital where they examined him for hypothermia before he was released, he said.

“I feel good except my throat is a little sore,” he said.

He told The Times he wanted to express his thanks to the Aquinnah fisherman who called for help and to the Coast Guard for saving him. He said he plans to reach out and thank them personally as soon as he can.