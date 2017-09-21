MVRHS sprints to fix track

Work will begin next week to resurface the outdoor track at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS). The track is expected to be available for use by Oct. 12.

The project was approved by a unanimous vote on Friday morning by the MVRHS school committee to proceed with the estimated $148,400 project, significantly accelerating repairs. The Cape and Islands Tennis and Track company in Pocasset will perform the work beginning on Sept. 28. The project involves removing the current surface and replacing it with a polyurethane surface.

The hour-long approval meeting included a conference call with the vendor, comment calling for approval by the public and MVRHS student Nathaniel Parker, and comments on the plan from the nine-member school committee.

The current MVRHS track has been unusable for the past two seasons forcing the spring outdoor track team to travel off-Island to their meets.

The approval process unfolded rapidly this week and follows a meeting of a facilities subcommittee earlier this week at which it was learned that Cape and Islands Tennis and Track had materials and open dates due to a cancellation by another client. Recently, members of the public expressed frustration that the track would not be ready until 2019.

The MVRHS school committee then moved up their Oct. 26 meeting to move on the subcommittee recommendation.

MVRHS has more than $80,000 in athletic department funds on hand and available for the work. “We will find the remaining funds from the current school budget,” MVRHS school committee chairman Kris O’Brien pledged on Thursday.

Friday’s action is the latest development in an ongoing two-year effort to rehabilitate the entire MVRHS athletic complex, beginning with rehab of the track.

Most recently, MVRHS and the Field Fund, an ad hoc group which has raised several million dollars to rehab playing fields, have been in talks this summer to refurbish the complex as an all-grass facility. The talks broke down late last month after the school was unable to guarantee the all-grass component because the school needs enabling state legislation to amend the use of public land.

Ms. O’Brien said on Thursday that the school hopes to reach agreement with the Field Fund, founded by Island residents Rebekah Thomson, Mollie Doyle and Dardanella Slavin.

“They have been incredibly generous. They have worked hard to accomplish so much in a short period of time and we are grateful for their work and effort,” Ms. O’Brien said.