All sports in one place fall 2017

Girls and Boys Cross-Country

Wed., Sept. 27: vs. Bishop Stang, 3 pm

Wed., Oct. 18: vs. Barnstable, 3:30 pm

Sat., Oct. 28: Eastern Athletic Conference Championship at MVRHS, 1 pm

Varsity Field Hockey

Sat., Sept. 16: vs. Plymouth South, 4 pm

Tue., Sept. 26: vs. West Bridgewater, 3 pm

Thu., Sept. 28: vs. Bishop Feehan, 3 pm

Sat., Sept. 30: vs. Brockton, 11 am

Sat., Oct. 7: vs. Nipmuc Regional, 11 am

Thu., Oct. 12: vs. Bishop Stang, 3 pm

Fri., Oct. 20: vs. Falmouth, 4:15 pm

Sat., Oct. 21: vs. Nantucket, 1:15 pm

Sat., Oct. 28: vs. Nauset, 11 am

Junior Varsity Field Hockey

Sat., Sept. 16: vs. Plymouth South, 5:15 pm

Tue., Sept. 26: vs. West Bridgewater, 4:30 pm

Sat., Sept. 30: vs. Brockton, 12:30 pm

Thu., Oct. 12: vs. Bishop Stang, 4:30 pm

Fri., Oct. 20: vs. Falmouth, 5:30 pm

Sat., Oct. 21: vs. Nantucket, 2:45 pm

Sat., Oct. 28: vs. Nauset, 12:30 pm

Varsity Football

Fri., Sept. 22: vs. Atlantis Charter School, 6 pm

Fri., Oct. 6: vs. Bishop Feehan, 6 pm

Fri., Oct. 20: vs. Coyle and Cassidy, 6 pm

Middle School Football

Wed., Nov. 1: vs. Millis, 3:30 pm at MVRHS

Varsity Golf

All matches at Farm Neck Golf Club, except where noted*

Tue., Sept. 19: vs. Bishop Stang, 2:45 pm

Mon., Sept. 25: vs. Cape Tech, 2:45 pm

Sun., Oct. 1: Vineyard Invitational* at Vineyard Golf Club, 11 am

Thu., Oct. 5: vs. Falmouth, 2:45 pm

Thu., Oct. 12: vs. Dennis-Yarmouth, 2:45 pm

Girls Varsity Soccer

Sat., Sept. 16: vs. Nauset, 11:15 am

Sat. Sept. 23: vs. Whitinsville Christian, 12:30 pm

Tue., Sept. 26: vs. Bishop Stang, 3 pm

Thu., Sept. 28: vs. Bishop Feehan, 3 pm

Tue., Oct. 3: vs. Coyle and Cassidy, 3 pm

Tue., Oct. 10: vs. Dennis-Yarmouth, 3 pm

Sat., Oct. 14: vs. Barnstable, 6 pm

Mon., Oct. 16: vs. Falmouth, 4:15 pm

Sat., Oct. 21: vs. Nantucket, 3:15 pm

Thu., Oct. 26: vs. Sandwich, 3 pm

Girls Junior Varsity Soccer

Sat., Sept. 16: vs. Nauset, 11:15 am

Tue., Sept. 26: vs. Bishop Stang, 3 pm

Thu., Sept. 28: vs. Bishop Feehan, 3 pm

Tue., Oct. 10: vs. Dennis-Yarmouth, 3 pm

Sat., Oct. 14: vs. Barnstable, 4 pm

Mon., Oct. 16: vs. Falmouth, 4:15 pm

Sat., Oct. 21: vs. Nantucket, 3:15 pm

Thu., Oct. 26: vs. Sandwich, 3 pm

Boys Varsity Soccer

Thu., Sept. 14: vs. Falmouth, 4 pm

Sat., Sept. 16: vs. Nauset, 1:15 pm

Mon., Sept. 18: vs. Madison Park Tech, 3 pm

Thu., Sept. 21: vs. Coyle and Cassidy, 3 pm

Sat., Sept. 23: vs. John O’Bryant, 2:30 pm

Thu., Oct. 5: vs. Bishop Stang, 3 pm

Thu., Oct. 12: vs. Bishop Feehan, 3 pm

Wed., Oct. 18: vs. Sandwich, 3 pm

Sat., Oct. 21: vs. Nantucket, 1:15 pm

Sat., Oct. 28: vs. Barnstable, 6 pm

Boys Junior Varsity Soccer

Thu., Sept. 14: vs. Falmouth, 3 pm

Sat., Sept. 16: vs. Nauset, 1:15 pm

Thu., Oct. 5: vs. Bishop Stang, 3 pm

Thu., Oct. 12: vs. Bishop Feehan, 3 pm

Wed., Oct. 18: vs. Sandwich, 3 pm

Sat., Oct. 21: vs. Nantucket, 1:15 pm

Sat., Oct. 28: vs. Barnstable, 4 pm

MARTHA’S VINEYARD UNITED SOCCER mvunited.org

Recreational Program (Pre-K to Grade 4, Girls and Boys teams)

Fall season runs from Mon., Sept. 18 – Sat., Nov. 4. All games played at the West Tisbury School

Mini-Kickers: (Pre-K to Kindergarten) Games: Saturdays, 9-10 am. Generally all girls and boys teams; coed teams available if requested.

Grade 1 and 2 (formerly U8) Games: Saturdays, 10:15-11:15 am. Teams: all girls and boys

Grade 3 and 4 (formerly U10) Girls games: Saturdays, 11:30-12:45 pm; boys games: Saturdays, 12:45-2 pm. Grade 3 and 4 will have the option to participate in an off-Island tournament over Columbus Day weekend.

Island League (Grades 5-8)

All games at the West Tisbury School; FF, front field, BF1, Back Field 1, BF2, Back Field 2

Boys Under 14

Sat., Sept. 16: MV Crew @ MV Sounders, 3:30 pm, BF2

MV Revolution @ MV Red Bulls, 3:30 pm, BF1

Sat., Sept. 23: MV Red Bulls @ MV Sounders, 2:15 pm, FF

MV Revolution @ MV Crew, 2:15 pm, BF1

Sat., Sept. 30: MV Sounders @ MV Revolution, 3:30 pm, BF1

MV Red Bulls @ MV Crew, 3:30 pm, FF

Sat., Oct. 14: MV Sounders @ MV Crew, 2:15 pm, BF2

MV Red Bulls @ MV Revolution, 2:15 pm, FF

Sat., Oct. 21: MV Sounders @ MV Red Bulls, 3:30 pm, BF2

MV Crew @ MV Revolution, 3:30 pm, FF

Sat., Oct. 28: MV Revolution @ MV Sounders, 2:15 pm, BF1

MV Crew @ MV Red Bulls, 2:15 pm, FF

Playoffs

Sat., Nov. 4: Fourth place @ first place, 3:30 pm, BF1

Third place @ second place, 3:30 pm, BF2

Championship: Semifinal winners, 4:45 pm, BF2

Boys Under 12

Sat., Sept. 16: MV Fire @ MV Union, 2:15 pm, BF2

MV Timbers @ MV Rapids, 2:15 pm, BF1

Sat., Sept. 23: MV Rapids @ MV Union, 3:30 pm, FF

MV Timbers @ MV Fire, 3:30 pm, BF1

Sat., Sept. 30: MV Union @ MV Timbers, 2:15 pm, BF2

MV Rapids @ MV Fire, 2:15 pm, FF

Sat., Oct. 14: MV Union @ MV Fire, 3:30 pm, FF

MV Rapids @ MV Timbers, 3:30 pm, BF2

Sat., Oct. 21: MV Union @ MV Rapids, 2:15 pm, FF

MV Fire @ MV Timbers, 2:15 pm, BF1

Sat., Oct. 28: MV Timbers @ MV Union, 3:30 pm, BF2

MV Fire @ MV Rapids, 3:30 pm, FF

Playoffs

Sat., Nov. 4: Fourth place @ first place, 2:15 pm, BF2

Third place @ second place, 2:15 pm, BF1

Championship: Semifinal winners, 4:45 pm, FF

Girls Under 12

Sat., Sept. 16: MV Pride @ MV Flash, 2:15 pm, FF

MV Breakers @ MV Thorns, 3:30 pm, FF

Sat., Sept. 23: MV Pride @ MV Breakers, 2:15 pm, BF2

MV Flash @ MV Thorns, 3:30 pm, BF2

Sat., Sept. 30: MV Thorns @ MV Pride, 2:15 pm, BF1

MV Flash @ MV Breakers, 3:30 pm, BF2

Sat., Oct. 14: MV Flash @ MV Pride, 2:15 pm, BF1

MV Thorns @ MV Breakers, 3:30 pm, BF1

Sat., Oct. 21: MV Breakers @ MV Pride, 2:15 pm, BF2

MV Thorns @ MV Flash, 3:30 pm, BF1

Sat., Oct. 28: MV Breakers @ MV Flash, 2:15 pm, BF2

MV Pride @ MV Thorns, 3:30 pm, BF1

Playoffs

Sat., Nov. 4: Fourth place @ first place, 2:15 pm, FF

Third place @ second place, 3:30 pm, FF

Championship: Semifinal winners, 4:45 pm, BF1

MARTHA’S VINEYARD YOUTH HOCKEY

mvyouthhockey.org. Scheduled home games @ Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena mvarena.com. Schedule subject to change; visit MV Arena and MV Youth Hockey websites for updated information.

Squirts, PeeWees, Bantams, and Midgets

(Teams, all Martha’s Vineyard Mariners, compete in Southern New England Hockey Conference, SNEHC). snehc.org

Squirt Wales East

Sun., Sept. 24: vs. Northern R.I. Vikings, 1 pm

Sun., Oct. 1: vs. Gateway Gladiators, 10:30 am

Sun., Oct. 8: vs. Providence Jr. Friars, 10:10 am

Squirt Wales West

Sun., Sept. 24: vs. North Attleboro Devils, 10:30 am

Sat., Sept. 30: vs. Newport (R.I.) Whalers, 11:40 am

Sun., Oct. 1: vs. Southern R.I. Junior Rams, 2 pm

Mon., Oct. 9: vs. Northern R.I. Vikings, 10:10 am

Peewee Wales East

Sun., Oct. 8: vs. SWS (Somerset Watuppa Swansea) Chiefs, 11:20 am

Mon., Oct. 9: vs. Northern R.I. Vikings, 11:20 am; vs. Nantucket Nor’easters, 1:40 pm

Peewee Norris

Sat., Sept. 30: vs. Newport Whalers, 12:50 pm

Sun., Oct. 1: vs. SWS Chiefs, 11:40 am

Sat., Oct. 7: vs. Warwick (R.I.) Wave, 12:30 pm

Bantam Wales

Sun., Sept. 24: vs. North Attleboro Devils, 11:40 am

Sat., Sept. 30: vs. Newport Whalers, 2 pm

Sun., Oct. 1: vs. Woonsocket (R.I.) North Stars, 12:50 pm

Sat., Oct. 7: vs. SWS Chiefs, 10 am

Bantam Norris

Sat., Sept. 30: vs. North Attleboro Devils, 3:10 pm

Sat., Oct. 7: vs. Greater Providence Bears, 1:40 pm

Sun., Oct. 8: vs. Burrillville (R.I.) Broncos, 1:40 pm

Midget Wales

Sat., Oct. 7: vs. North Attleboro Devils, 11:20 am

Sat., Oct. 14: vs. Lower Cape Coyotes, 11:20 am

Sun., Oct. 15: vs. SWS Chiefs, 11:20 am

Sat., Oct. 21: vs. Gateway Gladiators Blue, 10:10 am

Sun., Oct. 22: vs. Warwick Wave Blue, 12:30 pm

Sun., Oct. 29: vs. Woonsocket North Stars Red, 12:30 pm

RUNNING

Gay Head 10K gayheadlight.org/events/gay-head-10k

Sun., Oct. 1, 11 am

Beginning at the Gay Head Cliffs, the 10K course heads down State Road past the Aquinnah Town Hall, the Aquinnah Public Library and Wampanoag tribal lands, up Moshup Trail along the beaches, and back to the foot of the lighthouse. Water stations are located every two miles along the course. Registration is limited to 500 runners. Packet pickup is Sat., Sept. 30, from 3 to 6 pm at Aquinnah Town Hall, and Sun., Oct. 1 from 8:30 to 10 am at the Gay Head Cliffs.

EQUESTRIAN

Martha’s Vineyard Horse Council, mvhorsecouncil.org

Sun., Oct. 21: Dressage Show or Ride-Critique-Ride

Sun., Oct. 28: Fall Fuzzy show

FISHING

72nd annual Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby, Sun., Sept. 10, 12:01 am, through Sat., Oct. 14, 10 pm. mvderby.com

Kids Day, Sun., Sept. 17, 6 am, SSA, Oak Bluffs

Sun., Oct. 15: Final Awards Ceremony and Grand Raffle, 1 pm @ Farm Neck Golf Club

SHOOTING

Martha’s Vineyard Rod and Gun Club. mvrodandgunclub.com, 508-693-3537

Early October: Club Pistol Championship

GOLF

Sun., Sept. 24: Men’s Fall Invitational, 8:30 am

Members may invite up to three players; two best balls of four event. Registration period: Sept. 10-21, visit or call pro shop to register; entry fees: members, $40, nonmember invitees, $75; pairings posted on Sept. 22 at 1 pm.

Sun., Nov. 5: Annual Turkey Shoot, 9 am

Five-player teams, scramble format; must be two members per team; entry fee is $55; No 18-hole guest fee for Island members; registration Oct. 22-Nov. 2; pairings posted on Nov. 3 at 1 pm.

Mink Meadows Golf Club

Thu., Sept. 7: Ladies Club Championship, tee times TBA

Sat., Sept. 9: Ladies Club Championship Final Round, tee times TBA

Sat.-Sun., Sept. 9-10: Men’s Club Championship, tee times TBA

Sun., Sept. 17: Hospice Scramble, 8 am shotgun start

Sun., Sept. 24: Tisbury Fire Department Charity Outing (course closed in AM)

Sun., Oct. 1: Big Brothers/Big Sisters Outing (course closed)

Tue., Oct. 3: Men’s and Women’s Fall Classic, tee times TBA

Sun., Oct. 8: Bass Ackwards Tournament, 8:30 am shotgun start

Edgartown Golf Club

Sat., Sept. 9: 33rd annual Boys and Girls Club Benefit (course closed)

Sat., Sept. 30: Edgartown Firemen’s Tournament (course closed)

Vineyard Golf Club

TENNIS

Airport Fitness and Tennis

Vineyard Youth Tennis

