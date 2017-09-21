All sports in one place fall 2017

MARTHA’S VINEYARD REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL mvrhs.org
Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) miaa.net
Home games and meets. Schedules subject to change; for updated information, visit miaa.net/schools/public/MartOa
Eastern Athletic Conference games, meets in BOLD
Girls and Boys Cross-Country
Wed., Sept. 27: vs. Bishop Stang, 3 pm
Wed., Oct. 18: vs. Barnstable, 3:30 pm
Sat., Oct. 28: Eastern Athletic Conference Championship at MVRHS, 1 pm
Varsity Field Hockey
Sat., Sept. 16: vs. Plymouth South, 4 pm
Tue., Sept. 26: vs. West Bridgewater, 3 pm
Thu., Sept. 28: vs. Bishop Feehan, 3 pm
Sat., Sept. 30: vs. Brockton, 11 am
Sat., Oct. 7: vs. Nipmuc Regional, 11 am
Thu., Oct. 12: vs. Bishop Stang, 3 pm
Fri., Oct. 20: vs. Falmouth, 4:15 pm
Sat., Oct. 21: vs. Nantucket, 1:15 pm
Sat., Oct. 28: vs. Nauset, 11 am
Junior Varsity Field Hockey
Sat., Sept. 16: vs. Plymouth South, 5:15 pm
Tue., Sept. 26: vs. West Bridgewater, 4:30 pm
Sat., Sept. 30: vs. Brockton, 12:30 pm
Thu., Oct. 12: vs. Bishop Stang, 4:30 pm
Fri., Oct. 20: vs. Falmouth, 5:30 pm
Sat., Oct. 21: vs. Nantucket, 2:45 pm
Sat., Oct. 28: vs. Nauset, 12:30 pm
Varsity Football
Fri., Sept. 22: vs. Atlantis Charter School, 6 pm
Fri., Oct. 6: vs. Bishop Feehan, 6 pm
Fri., Oct. 20: vs. Coyle and Cassidy, 6 pm
Middle School Football
Wed., Nov. 1: vs. Millis, 3:30 pm at MVRHS
Varsity Golf
All matches at Farm Neck Golf Club, except where noted*
Tue., Sept. 19: vs. Bishop Stang, 2:45 pm
Mon., Sept. 25: vs. Cape Tech, 2:45 pm
Sun., Oct. 1: Vineyard Invitational* at Vineyard Golf Club, 11 am
Thu., Oct. 5: vs. Falmouth, 2:45 pm
Thu., Oct. 12: vs. Dennis-Yarmouth, 2:45 pm
Girls Varsity Soccer
Sat., Sept. 16: vs. Nauset, 11:15 am
Sat. Sept. 23: vs. Whitinsville Christian, 12:30 pm
Tue., Sept. 26: vs. Bishop Stang, 3 pm
Thu., Sept. 28: vs. Bishop Feehan, 3 pm
Tue., Oct. 3: vs. Coyle and Cassidy, 3 pm
Tue., Oct. 10: vs. Dennis-Yarmouth, 3 pm
Sat., Oct. 14: vs. Barnstable, 6 pm
Mon., Oct. 16: vs. Falmouth, 4:15 pm
Sat., Oct. 21: vs. Nantucket, 3:15 pm
Thu., Oct. 26: vs. Sandwich, 3 pm
Girls Junior Varsity Soccer
Sat., Sept. 16: vs. Nauset, 11:15 am
Tue., Sept. 26: vs. Bishop Stang, 3 pm
Thu., Sept. 28: vs. Bishop Feehan, 3 pm
Tue., Oct. 10: vs. Dennis-Yarmouth, 3 pm
Sat., Oct. 14: vs. Barnstable, 4 pm
Mon., Oct. 16: vs. Falmouth, 4:15 pm
Sat., Oct. 21: vs. Nantucket, 3:15 pm
Thu., Oct. 26: vs. Sandwich, 3 pm
Boys Varsity Soccer
Thu., Sept. 14: vs. Falmouth, 4 pm
Sat., Sept. 16: vs. Nauset, 1:15 pm
Mon., Sept. 18: vs. Madison Park Tech, 3 pm
Thu., Sept. 21: vs. Coyle and Cassidy, 3 pm
Sat., Sept. 23: vs. John O’Bryant, 2:30 pm
Thu., Oct. 5: vs. Bishop Stang, 3 pm
Thu., Oct. 12: vs. Bishop Feehan, 3 pm
Wed., Oct. 18: vs. Sandwich, 3 pm
Sat., Oct. 21: vs. Nantucket, 1:15 pm
Sat., Oct. 28: vs. Barnstable, 6 pm
Boys Junior Varsity Soccer
Thu., Sept. 14: vs. Falmouth, 3 pm
Sat., Sept. 16: vs. Nauset, 1:15 pm
Thu., Oct. 5: vs. Bishop Stang, 3 pm
Thu., Oct. 12: vs. Bishop Feehan, 3 pm
Wed., Oct. 18: vs. Sandwich, 3 pm
Sat., Oct. 21: vs. Nantucket, 1:15 pm
Sat., Oct. 28: vs. Barnstable, 4 pm
MARTHA’S VINEYARD UNITED SOCCER mvunited.org
Recreational Program (Pre-K to Grade 4, Girls and Boys teams)
Fall season runs from Mon., Sept. 18 – Sat., Nov. 4. All games played at the West Tisbury School
Mini-Kickers: (Pre-K to Kindergarten) Games: Saturdays, 9-10 am. Generally all girls and boys teams; coed teams available if requested.
Grade 1 and 2 (formerly U8) Games: Saturdays, 10:15-11:15 am. Teams: all girls and boys
Grade 3 and 4 (formerly U10) Girls games: Saturdays, 11:30-12:45 pm; boys games: Saturdays, 12:45-2 pm. Grade 3 and 4 will have the option to participate in an off-Island tournament over Columbus Day weekend.
Island League (Grades 5-8)
All games at the West Tisbury School; FF, front field, BF1, Back Field 1, BF2, Back Field 2
Boys Under 14
Sat., Sept. 16: MV Crew @ MV Sounders, 3:30 pm, BF2
MV Revolution @ MV Red Bulls, 3:30 pm, BF1
Sat., Sept. 23: MV Red Bulls @ MV Sounders, 2:15 pm, FF
MV Revolution @ MV Crew, 2:15 pm, BF1
Sat., Sept. 30: MV Sounders @ MV Revolution, 3:30 pm, BF1
MV Red Bulls @ MV Crew, 3:30 pm, FF
Sat., Oct. 14: MV Sounders @ MV Crew, 2:15 pm, BF2
MV Red Bulls @ MV Revolution, 2:15 pm, FF
Sat., Oct. 21: MV Sounders @ MV Red Bulls, 3:30 pm, BF2
MV Crew @ MV Revolution, 3:30 pm, FF
Sat., Oct. 28: MV Revolution @ MV Sounders, 2:15 pm, BF1
MV Crew @ MV Red Bulls, 2:15 pm, FF
Playoffs
Sat., Nov. 4: Fourth place @ first place, 3:30 pm, BF1
Third place @ second place, 3:30 pm, BF2
Championship: Semifinal winners, 4:45 pm, BF2
Boys Under 12
Sat., Sept. 16: MV Fire @ MV Union, 2:15 pm, BF2
MV Timbers @ MV Rapids, 2:15 pm, BF1
Sat., Sept. 23: MV Rapids @ MV Union, 3:30 pm, FF
MV Timbers @ MV Fire, 3:30 pm, BF1
Sat., Sept. 30: MV Union @ MV Timbers, 2:15 pm, BF2
MV Rapids @ MV Fire, 2:15 pm, FF
Sat., Oct. 14: MV Union @ MV Fire, 3:30 pm, FF
MV Rapids @ MV Timbers, 3:30 pm, BF2
Sat., Oct. 21: MV Union @ MV Rapids, 2:15 pm, FF
MV Fire @ MV Timbers, 2:15 pm, BF1
Sat., Oct. 28: MV Timbers @ MV Union, 3:30 pm, BF2
MV Fire @ MV Rapids, 3:30 pm, FF
Playoffs
Sat., Nov. 4: Fourth place @ first place, 2:15 pm, BF2
Third place @ second place, 2:15 pm, BF1
Championship: Semifinal winners, 4:45 pm, FF
Girls Under 12
Sat., Sept. 16: MV Pride @ MV Flash, 2:15 pm, FF
MV Breakers @ MV Thorns, 3:30 pm, FF
Sat., Sept. 23: MV Pride @ MV Breakers, 2:15 pm, BF2
MV Flash @ MV Thorns, 3:30 pm, BF2
Sat., Sept. 30: MV Thorns @ MV Pride, 2:15 pm, BF1
MV Flash @ MV Breakers, 3:30 pm, BF2
Sat., Oct. 14: MV Flash @ MV Pride, 2:15 pm, BF1
MV Thorns @ MV Breakers, 3:30 pm, BF1
Sat., Oct. 21: MV Breakers @ MV Pride, 2:15 pm, BF2
MV Thorns @ MV Flash, 3:30 pm, BF1
Sat., Oct. 28: MV Breakers @ MV Flash, 2:15 pm, BF2
MV Pride @ MV Thorns, 3:30 pm, BF1
Playoffs
Sat., Nov. 4: Fourth place @ first place, 2:15 pm, FF
Third place @ second place, 3:30 pm, FF
Championship: Semifinal winners, 4:45 pm, BF1
MARTHA’S VINEYARD YOUTH HOCKEY
mvyouthhockey.org. Scheduled home games @ Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena mvarena.com. Schedule subject to change; visit MV Arena and MV Youth Hockey websites for updated information.
Squirts, PeeWees, Bantams, and Midgets
(Teams, all Martha’s Vineyard Mariners, compete in Southern New England Hockey Conference, SNEHC). snehc.org
Squirt Wales East
Sun., Sept. 24: vs. Northern R.I. Vikings, 1 pm
Sun., Oct. 1: vs. Gateway Gladiators, 10:30 am
Sun., Oct. 8: vs. Providence Jr. Friars, 10:10 am
Squirt Wales West
Sun., Sept. 24: vs. North Attleboro Devils, 10:30 am
Sat., Sept. 30: vs. Newport (R.I.) Whalers, 11:40 am
Sun., Oct. 1: vs. Southern R.I. Junior Rams, 2 pm
Mon., Oct. 9: vs. Northern R.I. Vikings, 10:10 am
Peewee Wales East
Sun., Oct. 8: vs. SWS (Somerset Watuppa Swansea) Chiefs, 11:20 am
Mon., Oct. 9: vs. Northern R.I. Vikings, 11:20 am; vs. Nantucket Nor’easters, 1:40 pm
Peewee Norris
Sat., Sept. 30: vs. Newport Whalers, 12:50 pm
Sun., Oct. 1: vs. SWS Chiefs, 11:40 am
Sat., Oct. 7: vs. Warwick (R.I.) Wave, 12:30 pm
Bantam Wales
Sun., Sept. 24: vs. North Attleboro Devils, 11:40 am
Sat., Sept. 30: vs. Newport Whalers, 2 pm
Sun., Oct. 1: vs. Woonsocket (R.I.) North Stars, 12:50 pm
Sat., Oct. 7: vs. SWS Chiefs, 10 am
Bantam Norris
Sat., Sept. 30: vs. North Attleboro Devils, 3:10 pm
Sat., Oct. 7: vs. Greater Providence Bears, 1:40 pm
Sun., Oct. 8: vs. Burrillville (R.I.) Broncos, 1:40 pm
Midget Wales
Sat., Oct. 7: vs. North Attleboro Devils, 11:20 am
Sat., Oct. 14: vs. Lower Cape Coyotes, 11:20 am
Sun., Oct. 15: vs. SWS Chiefs, 11:20 am
Sat., Oct. 21: vs. Gateway Gladiators Blue, 10:10 am
Sun., Oct. 22: vs. Warwick Wave Blue, 12:30 pm
Sun., Oct. 29: vs. Woonsocket North Stars Red, 12:30 pm
RUNNING
Gay Head 10K gayheadlight.org/events/gay-head-10k
Sun., Oct. 1, 11 am
Beginning at the Gay Head Cliffs, the 10K course heads down State Road past the Aquinnah Town Hall, the Aquinnah Public Library and Wampanoag tribal lands, up Moshup Trail along the beaches, and back to the foot of the lighthouse. Water stations are located every two miles along the course. Registration is limited to 500 runners. Packet pickup is Sat., Sept. 30, from 3 to 6 pm at Aquinnah Town Hall, and Sun., Oct. 1 from 8:30 to 10 am at the Gay Head Cliffs.
EQUESTRIAN
Martha’s Vineyard Horse Council, mvhorsecouncil.org
Sun., Oct. 21: Dressage Show or Ride-Critique-Ride
Sun., Oct. 28: Fall Fuzzy show
FISHING
72nd annual Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby, Sun., Sept. 10, 12:01 am, through Sat., Oct. 14, 10 pm. mvderby.com
Kids Day, Sun., Sept. 17, 6 am, SSA, Oak Bluffs
Sun., Oct. 15: Final Awards Ceremony and Grand Raffle, 1 pm @ Farm Neck Golf Club
SHOOTING
Martha’s Vineyard Rod and Gun Club. mvrodandgunclub.com, 508-693-3537
Early October: Club Pistol Championship
GOLF
Farm Neck Golf Club, farmneck.net, 508-693-3057
Sun., Sept. 24: Men’s Fall Invitational, 8:30 am
Members may invite up to three players; two best balls of four event. Registration period: Sept. 10-21, visit or call pro shop to register; entry fees: members, $40, nonmember invitees, $75; pairings posted on Sept. 22 at 1 pm.
Sun., Nov. 5: Annual Turkey Shoot, 9 am
Five-player teams, scramble format; must be two members per team; entry fee is $55; No 18-hole guest fee for Island members; registration Oct. 22-Nov. 2; pairings posted on Nov. 3 at 1 pm.
Mink Meadows Golf Club
minkmeadowsgc.com, 508-693-0600
Thu., Sept. 7: Ladies Club Championship, tee times TBA
Sat., Sept. 9: Ladies Club Championship Final Round, tee times TBA
Sat.-Sun., Sept. 9-10: Men’s Club Championship, tee times TBA
Sun., Sept. 17: Hospice Scramble, 8 am shotgun start
Sun., Sept. 24: Tisbury Fire Department Charity Outing (course closed in AM)
Sun., Oct. 1: Big Brothers/Big Sisters Outing (course closed)
Tue., Oct. 3: Men’s and Women’s Fall Classic, tee times TBA
Sun., Oct. 8: Bass Ackwards Tournament, 8:30 am shotgun start
Edgartown Golf Club
508-627-5343
Sat., Sept. 9: 33rd annual Boys and Girls Club Benefit (course closed)
Sat., Sept. 30: Edgartown Firemen’s Tournament (course closed)
Vineyard Golf Club
vineyardgolf.com, 508-627-8930
TENNIS
Airport Fitness and Tennis
airportfitnessmv.com/tennis/, 508-696-8000
Vineyard Youth Tennis
vineyardyouthtennis.org, 508-693-5322