Developing: High school football players suspended

Several Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School football players have been suspended for two games after violating the chemical substance rule, principal Sara Dingledy confirmed in an email to The Times.

Details of what the student-athletes did is not yet know, but Ms. Dingledy wrote that “if a student violates this policy, they are subjected to a ¼-season suspension.”

For the football team, that’s two games.

Ms. Dingledy did not immediately respond to a subsequent email or phone message.

According to the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) web site, “a student shall not, regardless of the quantity, use, consume, possess, buy/sell, or give away any beverage containing alcohol; any tobacco product (including e-cigarettes, VAP pens & all similar devices); marijuana (including synthetic); steroids; or any controlled substance. This policy includes products such as “NA or near beer”. It is not a violation for a student to be in possession of a defined drug specifically prescribed for the student’s own use by his/her doctor.”

The incident involving the football players happened during homecoming dance Saturday, though the high school’s homecoming game against Atlantis Charter School was wiped out by Tropical Storm Jose.

In an email, football coach Ryan Kent referred questions to Ms. Dingledy. “I appreciate your interest, however I am not willing nor able to discuss internal team matters or student/player discipline with those outside of our program,” he wrote.

Oak Bluffs Police Chief Erik Blake, which has a school resource officer at the high school, said he was not aware of any drug or alcohol violations.