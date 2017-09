A celebration of the life of Charles W. “Brad” Bradley Jr. of Oak Bluffs, who died June 7, 2017, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm at the P.A. Club, Vineyard Avenue, Oak Bluffs. Brad’s wife, Mary Ann Bradley, and children John, Charles, Linda, and Susan invite family and friends to join them.