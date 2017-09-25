Shirley Leighton died peacefully on Sept. 21, 2017, at Aaron Manor in Chester, Conn.

She was born in Providence, R.I., on June 26, 1929. She married Charles Leighton Jr. in 1948, and resided on Martha’s Vineyard until moving to Connecticut in 2013. She was employed at the Communications Center and Past and Presents Antiques for many years. Her tales of trips with her siblings were legendary, always culminating with Shirley at the piano, accompanied by her sisters.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband Charles Leighton Jr., her brother Charles Selby, and three sisters, Dorothy King, Helen Hewins, and Muriel Martland. Surviving Shirley are her four sons, Raymond and his wife Patti, Charles and his wife Susan, Gary, and David, and daughter, Joanne. She had six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Her many nieces and nephews always held a special place in her heart.

A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at the Wharf Pub in Edgartown on Sept. 30 at 12 pm. Burial will be private.