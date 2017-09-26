Celebrating sustainability

1 of 8

On Saturday, the 18th annual Living Local Harvest Festival filled the West Tisbury Agricultural Hall and grounds with opportunities to play and learn, no matter your age. The festival brings together more than 50 local individuals and entities that promote the concept of living sustainably on Martha’s Vineyard, and celebrates and educates on topics as broad as local food advocacy, sustainable agriculture, marine life, renewable energy, and land and energy conservation. Booths filled the hall, where everything from fiber spinning to oyster shucking was

demonstrated, and many questions were answered. Outdoor fun included pumpkin carving, face painting, a hay maze, and vegetable-print collages for the kids, while food vendors, horse-drawn carriage rides, pumpkin catapulting, and demonstrations of steam- and gas-powered engines delighted all ages. The music tent provided a diverse mix of performances throughout the festival.

Despite a soggy start to the day, the large crowd of mostly locals seemed unperturbed by the weather, perhaps fighting off a bit of cabin fever from the past few stormy days. Max King, Living Local treasurer, talked about the importance of the generational focus of the festival, and the fact that this event really does pull together the whole community to celebrate life on Martha’s Vineyard.