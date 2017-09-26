Helping with the battle

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s Coach Neil Estrella has recently been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and the community is rallying to help him. On Thursday, Sept. 28, join Coach Estrella and his family at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs for a good old-fashioned Turkey Fry fundraiser from 5 to 7 pm. Fried turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, a roll, and a dessert bar are on the menu. Tickets are $18 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and under. Grab drinks and dinner for a great community cause. Additional donations can be made at youcaring.com/neilestrella.