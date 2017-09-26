Maurice Roland Young, known to his family as Reese, died on Sept. 17, 2017, in Vineyard Haven at the age of 67.

Born in Hartford, Conn., on August 5, 1950, Maurice lived on the Vineyard on and off for nearly 30 years, and steadily for the past 10 years. He previously resided in Amherst; New York City; Chapel Hill, N.C.; and Farmington and West Hartford, Conn.

An avid jazz fan, Maurice graduated from Weaver High School in Hartford and went on to receive a degree in theater and arts administration from UMass Amherst. Upon returning to Hartford, Maurice worked for many years at the Hartford Stage Company, where he mentored local teens in stage production, and in the early ’90s worked in the theater department of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and as events coordinator in the Jazz Studies Department at Duke University in Chapel Hill. Maurice also served as community librarian at the Farmington Avenue Mark Twain Branch of the Hartford Public Library until 2007, when he returned to Martha’s Vineyard.

On the Island, Maurice worked as director of the Aquinnah Public Library, and spent many summers working for Shearer Cottage and Isabelle’s Beach House, among other establishments. In his early years living in Vineyard Haven and Oak Bluffs, he worked at Bunch of Grapes Bookstore, where he was thrilled to have interacted with Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Carly Simon, among others.

Maurice suffered a major stroke in 2010 that left him in a wheelchair, and he could be seen daily riding around the Vineyard. He never let his disability stop him from making every effort to be a self-sufficient and productive member of the community, working for Martha’s Vineyard Transit Authority and volunteering at the Vineyard Haven library and for various other causes.

Maurice is survived by the joy of his life, his daughter Jaime Olivia Young of San Francisco, and her mother Eliza Usher of Vineyard Haven. He is also survived by his loving sister Debra Young of Stone Mountain, Ga., and devoted sister-in-law Louella Johnson of Newington, Conn. He was predeceased by his parents, Lelia (Wharton) Young and Edward Lee Young of Hartford; brothers Robert Wharton of Wallingford, Conn., and Ronald Young of New Britain, Conn.; and sister Frances Gilbert of New Britain, Conn. He is also survived by nieces Carla (Young) Williams, Robin Young-Chambers, Carlien Young and LaToya Young and nephews Glenn Young and Dana Montford; an aunt, Louise Wharton of Levittown, Pa., and a host of great-nieces and -nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by nephew Brian Young.

At Maurice’s request, a private memorial gathering was held. Memorials gifts in his honor can be made to the Vineyard Haven Public Library, 200 Main St, Vineyard, MA 02568.