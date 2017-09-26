Nothing but the best at 2nd Annual Beer Fest

1 of 16

After a long week stuck under thick clouds and heavy winds, Saturday brought locals, visitors, and brewers from all over the country under a big white tent at Waban Park for the 2nd Annual Martha’s Vineyard Craft Beer Festival.

Beer unites us all, and Saturday was a celebration among 1,000 stranger-friends tasting, comparing, and ranking over 100 brews from all over the country.

The world’s first Hefeweizen grapefruit beer by Schofferhofer was an all-around favorite. The German-brew is 50 percent wheat beer, and 50 percent carbonated juices, and made for a refreshing, zesty, and unique blend.

In addition to the tasting, this year’s event brought in lawn games, local vendors, food, and live music from on and off Island.