The Gay Head 10K Race is Sunday, Oct. 1, beginning at 11 am. Meet at Aquinnah Circle, and with your $30 entry fee, you’ll help with the ongoing restoration of the historic Gay Head Lighthouse. This race is certified by U.S. Track and Field. Call 914-450-0209 or visit gayheadlight.org to sign up. Cost is $30 before Sept. 30, $40 after.