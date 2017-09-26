Sample M.V. Walking Taste Tours

0
Waterside offered a tasty sample on a tour earlier this year. — Marnely Murray

There’s more to Vineyard Haven than meets the eye, and Sample M.V. Walking Taste Tours are back to prove it. Every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday through Oct. 20, join a knowledgeable guide for a tour of the town’s iconic restaurants and retail shops. Sample small tastes of whatever the local chef concocts, and learn the history behind longtime shops. Tickets are $25, and can be purchased in advance or on the morning of the tour. Meet at the information kiosk across the street from the Steamship Authority;arrive by 10:20 am for a 10:30 am departure. For more information, visit mvy.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR