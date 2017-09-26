There’s more to Vineyard Haven than meets the eye, and Sample M.V. Walking Taste Tours are back to prove it. Every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday through Oct. 20, join a knowledgeable guide for a tour of the town’s iconic restaurants and retail shops. Sample small tastes of whatever the local chef concocts, and learn the history behind longtime shops. Tickets are $25, and can be purchased in advance or on the morning of the tour. Meet at the information kiosk across the street from the Steamship Authority;arrive by 10:20 am for a 10:30 am departure. For more information, visit mvy.com.