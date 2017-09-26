Time to speak up about chemical use

To the Editor:

I took more than a passing interest in the “Greening Martha” appearing in the Sept. 14 edition of the Martha’s Vineyard Times. I found it incredible that here we are in the tech world of 2017, and we are still allowing poison to be introduced to our drinking water and into the food chain in general. Have we learned nothing from past incidents such as Love Canal in New York and other toxic waste sites, where people have developed all manner of debilitating diseases, some fatal, from ingesting poison in the environment?

I believe the majority of your readers are at least somewhat familiar with Agent Orange and health problems that arose due to its widespread use in Vietnam. Even today, nearly 50 years later, the Veterans Administration is either still treating veterans for the effects of exposure to Agent Orange or making sizable disability payments, or both, to veterans whose conditions cannot be cured but whose lives have been severely limited, and probably shortened, by exposure to this poison. I am a vet, I was there, and I paid the price for exposure to this poison.

The article states that glyphosate, which is one of the chemicals Eversource intends to spray on the Island, is identical to Agent Orange except for one carbon being exchanged for nitrogen — whoopee! I guess that changes everything, right? And here they are relying on studies done by the chemical companies themselves to convince us that they are perfectly safe for humans: that there is no proof that the application of this poison to the Island environment will be harmful. Gee, that sounds familiar. Is that not what the tobacco companies said about cigarettes before they were proven wrong (or lying), even as thousands of smokers were contracting lung cancer, emphysema, and who knows what as a result of smoking. So this time around, do we have to wait, once again, until people fall ill from drinking the water to prove that the chemical companies are wrong?

Shouldn’t it be that the chemical companies have a responsibility to prove their products are safe? I don’t believe they have done that.

Another issue I would address is the fact that just because the Massachusetts Pesticide Board voted not to take action on a one-year moratorium on Eversource spraying, we have to go along with the program and allow it to happen here. If there is an appeal filed, as stated in the Times article, shouldn’t spraying be halted, at least until a decision on that appeal is reached? Isn’t a matter of public health important enough to justify this? It seems as though Lucy Morrison, assistant to the executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, is right: “The appeal process is failing everybody.” Everybody, that is, except Eversource and the chemical companies.

If this letter is not enough to encourage the people of this Island to pay closer attention to what is going on under their noses, then I would suggest that they read (or reread) the letter appearing in the article written by Mr. Turner, executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, to Mr. John Lebeaux, chairman of the Massachusetts Pesticide Board. Mr. Turner refers to some very credible sources describing the chemicals used and their possible effects on the environment. If that doesn’t wake people up, I don’t know what will.

Eversource can cut back the offending vegetation to protect their equipment; they don’t need to poison it. They are just trying to save some money at our expense. Don’t stand for it.

Edmund D. Mossey

West Tisbury