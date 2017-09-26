WUMB hosted concert at the Strand Theater

UMass Boston’s WUMB radio station brought singer-songwriter Will Dailey to Martha’s Vineyard’s historic Strand Theater on Saturday, Sept. 23. Dailey played for an intimate crowd of radio supporters and music enthusiasts.

“Will did an amazing show,” WUMB’s general manager, Patty Domeniconi, said in an interview with The Times. “For our members, this is something we wanted to continue doing. It was our third consecutive year, and we were happy to be back. The Strand Theater was fantastic.”

Dailey’s unique and acclaimed sound filled the theater with its rich, vintage vibe. He’s a longtime friend of WUMB radio station. “He knows how to work the crowd,” Ms. Domeniconi said. “He picks songs that fit the mood of the audience, and got great applause.”

Martha’s Vineyard is home to a population of radio supporters. Linda DeWitt of Edgartown is an avid listener. “We have a lot of great radio stations in Massachusetts,” Ms. DeWitt said. “And WUMB is right at the top.”

That’s why Ms. DeWitt called the station three years ago, and planted the seed for them to host a pop-up concert here on the Island, where many of their listeners tune in. “It’s just a high-quality music station,” she said. “No commercials, and a lot of really interesting shows and music.”

The radio station hosted its first free concert at the Loft in 2015, and at the Strand Theater the past two summers. The concert brings in station members from on- and off-Island.

For more information on WUMB, visit wumb.org.