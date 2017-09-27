Beach committee tightens entrance requirements for Lambert’s Cove

As of next year, automobile stickers for Lambert’s Cove Beach will be sold in tandem with walk-on passes that must be shown to gain entrance to the beach, West Tisbury parks and recreation committee administrator Peggy Stone told The Times.

Earlier in September, the West Tisbury Parks and Recreation Committee voted unanimously to implement the change, she said. The change comes after West Tisbury homeowner John Rau complained to both selectmen and the committee that out-of-towners, particularly from Vineyard Haven, were slipping past the attendants and contributing to beach overcrowding. Only West Tisbury homeowners and leaseholders may buy a sticker for Lambert’s Cove Beach.

However, Mr. Rau contended that attendants don’t monitor the numerous cars parked along Lambert’s Cove Road, and therefore don’t know which of them are without stickers. To date, there has been no way to distinguish folks walking down from their cars and into the beach, absent direct inquiry.

“I think the result is great,” Mr. Rau told The Times. He added that the new regulation will only be viable if the attendants enforce it.