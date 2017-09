John Frank Fiorito Jr.

Kathryn Hennigan and John Fiorito of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, John Frank Fiorito Jr., on Sept. 17, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. John weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Burke Ryan Murtha

Amanda Hollyfield and Ryan Murtha of Edgartown announce the birth of a son,

Burke Ryan Murtha, on Sept. 22, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Burke weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.