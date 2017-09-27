The Eclipse: A Vineyard Tale

By Judith A. Garan, Ph.D.

A Vineyard Tale that is true

If it can be told by you.

Truth to find in what you do,

This Vineyard Tale is a puzzle too!

To look to the sky

On earth the eclipse to see

In the sky something extraordinary.

The arc on the sun ever moving

The whole country together witnessing

The moon and the sun an entity

Darkness, yet the sun glowing brightly

Stationary, yet ever moving

The center holding,

Though darkness be

The earth

The sky

The land

The sea, a singularity

Ever moving, the cycle witnessing

Season by season

Dynamic beauty, ever changing

Beauty, grandeur, mystery

A Vineyarder’s tale

Amidst the beauty

Grandeur experiencing

The mystery to be

Wholly, part to whole, an island

A total view, silent in the moment

An awesome view, wordless wonder

Line by line, the imagery

Sublime, ineffable — the eclipse

Brings to mind

Nature’s beauty in cosmic time

Known on the Vineyard everyday — “Chronos time.”

Judith A. Garan, Ph.D. is a retired assistant superintendent of schools from Westchester, N.Y. She wrote the poem while visiting her family in Edgartown during this year’s eclipse.