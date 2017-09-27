Housing project will be open, thoughtful process

To the Editor:

Regarding last week’s article titled “West Tisbury housing project has critics before proposal takes shape,” the Island Housing Trust wants to assure everyone that we are committed to a thoughtful and inclusive planning and design process. We look forward to listening to everyone’s concerns, suggestions, and ideas as we work with the property owner, William Cumming, and the MVC and the West Tisbury planning board to create needed year-round rental housing for our community.

We welcome anyone interested in visiting the neighborhoods we’ve designed and built over the past 16 years in West Tisbury — at Sepiessa Point (off Clam Point Road), Eliakim’s Way (at 250 State Road), and Halcyon Way (next to the West Tisbury School) — to contact us at 508-693-1117. We would also like to extend an invitation to everyone to our groundbreaking ceremony for Scotts Grove (next to the old fire station on the Edgartown–West Tisbury Road) at 1 pm this Friday, Sept. 29, in West Tisbury. When completed, the Scotts Grove neighborhood will provide nine year-round rentals for working Island families and individuals.

Philippe Jordi, executive director

Island Housing Trust