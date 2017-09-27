MVCS welcomes new disability services program director, Beth Wike

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) has announced that Beth Wike has joined the agency’s leadership team as the new disability services program director. According to a press release, Beth brings 17 years of diversified experience to the program, working with individuals with disabilities of all ages and backgrounds.

Originated in 1988, Disability Services through MVCS provides community integration and independence for Island residents with disabilities through Island Employment Services and the Family Support Center.

Ms. Wike’s role will include expanding the current services available, including therapeutic recreation, which encompasses a person-centered, strength-based approach, rooted in the philosophy of inclusion. Ms. Wike will will also focus on the development and implementation of the STEP program at MVRHS.

“I believe there is great potential on this Island to create new opportunities for our residents with disabilities,” said Ms. Wike. “The beauty of inclusion is that the entire community has much to gain from bridging gaps and bringing folks together. I value working as a member of a team, and appreciate a dynamic approach to problem solving. I am honored to take on this role, and look forward to getting to know my new community even more throughout this process.”

Ms. Wike will also work closely with the newly formed Disability Services Coalition. This collaboration brings together service providers, school and business representatives, self-advocates, and parents of individuals with disabilities to identify gaps in services and resources.