MVRHS boys harriers run past Stang, Nantucket

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys cross-country team improved to 3-0 with an emphatic 15-49 win over Bishop Stang in an Eastern Athletic Conference (EAC) meet on a hot and muggy Tuesday afternoon in Oak Bluffs.

The Vineyarders swept the top five spots to record a perfect score of 15, and added the sixth spot for good measure.

Peter Burke led the charge with a time of 18:25, followed in short order by Vito Aiello (18:31), Owen Porterfield (18:35), Otto Osmers (18:44), Charlie Whalen (18:55), and Isaac Richards (19:02).

Bishop Stang’s Maxx Robles took seventh in 19:16 to break up the Vineyard string, but Daniel Rivard (19:39), Harrison Dorr (20:13), and Nate Porterfield (20:16) gave the hosts nine harriers in the top 10.

Vineyard sophomore Catherine Cherry continued her terrific season by winning the girls race in 21:04. Bishop Stang’s Gabby Caldera took second in 22:10, and Vineyarder Amber Cuthbert clocked in with a personal best time of 22:41 to place third. Margaret Sykes (30:35) and Lila Norris (36:22) were seventh and 11th respectively for MV.

Four Vineyard girls were in the field, one short of the five required to record a team score. Injuries have kept numbers down thus far this season, but Vineyard Coach Joe Schroeder hopes to have his full girls team competing within three weeks. “I think the girls are staying motivated, despite the fact that they don’t have a full team yet,” he said. “Their time will come when they have a full team. We still have some kids banged up, so by mid-October, we should have everybody back.”

Saturday afternoon, the Vineyard harriers hosted the Nantucket Whalers. Again, the boys were dominant, taking the top four positions and seven of the top 10 spots to win, 16-44.

Vito Aiello won the 5K race in 17:48. Peter Burke (18:14) was second, Otto Osmers (18:15) third, and Charlie Whalen (18:37) fourth. Nantucket’s Aiden McCormack (18:38) was fifth. Isaac Richards took sixth in 19:09 to score the final Vineyard points. Owen Atkins (19:37) finished eighth for MV and Harrison Dorr (19:54) was 10th.

Three Vineyard girls took part, with Catherine Cherry running a personal best 20:15 to win the race. Amber Cuthbert ran another strong race, her personal best prior to Tuesday’s meet, and finished third in 23:09. Margaret Sykes (30:12) was eighth.