MVRHS sports highlights

Boys soccer

Vineyard 4, Bishop Stang 1

Emmanuel Da Silva scored two goals, with Miles Albert and Gabe Nascimento adding one each, as the Vineyarders (4-2) picked up an Eastern Athletic Conference win in North Dartmouth on Tuesday.

“It was a good game, they [Stang] are a very good team,” Vineyard Coach Esteban Aranzabe said. “We contained very well and dominated possession.”

All four Vineyard goals were the result of sharp passing and sure finishing. Vineyard keeper Joao Goncalves had another solid game in net, coming within two minutes of claiming his third clean sheet of the season.

Over at Victory Park in New Bedford, Joshua Dix scored a brace of goals and Gabriel Da Silva added another to lift the Vineyard JV boys to a 3-2 win over Bishop Stang.

The Vineyarders have a big week coming up. MV travels to Attleboro on Sept. 28 to meet EAC archrivals Bishop Feehan at 4 pm, and hosts the Nantucket Whalers on Sunday at 2:30 pm.

Vineyard 5, John O’Bryant 1

The Vineyarders won a testy, physical match over the visitors from Roxbury, Saturday afternoon at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs.

Gabe Bellebuono opened the scoring by converting a penalty kick. Emmanuel Da Silva scored to double the Vineyard lead, and an O’Bryant own goal put the hosts up 3-0 at halftime.

Matheus Brito and Morgan Estrella added goals in the second half to cap off the non-league win.

Girls soccer

Bishop Stang 6, Vineyard 0

The Spartans downed a gritty Vineyard girls team in an Eastern Athletic Conference match, played Tuesday at Dan McCarthy field in Oak Bluffs.

Rylie Carreau netted a hat trick to go with one assist, and Carly Sevigny scored twice to pace Bishop Stang.

Despite the score, Vineyard freshman goalkeeper Ruby Reimann stole the show, making 27 saves in an outstanding performance.

While acknowledging the sting of a tough defeat, Vineyard Coach Rocco Bellebuono accentuated the positive after the match: “They did great and never gave up, and that’s the best you can ask for. A lot of the things we’ve been working on, we saw glimpses of out there. I’m proud of them. We’ll take the positives out of it and move forward.”

Speaking of positives, the Vineyard JV girls soccer team topped the Spartans, 2-0. Gabby Vieira and Kate Howell scored for MV.

The Vineyarders host Nantucket at Dan McCarthy Field on Sunday at 12:30 pm.

Field hockey

Vineyard 5, West Bridgewater 0

Playing their first game in 10 days, the host Vineyarders were anything but rusty in a big win over their Eastern Athletic Conference rivals on a steamy Tuesday afternoon in Oak Bluffs.

Hailey Meader and Abby Marchand tallied two goals apiece, and sophomore Emily Gazzaniga scored her first varsity goal.

The Vineyarders (4-1, 3-1 EAC) got stellar play from junior Mackenzie Condon, who earned two assists, playing in her first game of the season after being sidelined with an injury.

Addy Hayman, Abby Marchand, and Skyla Harthcock finished with an assist apiece.

Becca Lima and Amelia Simmons shared the goalkeeping duties and earned the shutout.

“We had a great team effort,” Vineyard Coach Lisa Knight said after the game. “I think everybody played really well. Considering the heat, everybody stepped up. They [West Bridgewater] are a really physical team, and we just remained composed and played our game.”

The Vineyard JV tied the Spartans, 0-0. Coach Kaylea Moore gave every player on the roster game time, and got a superb team effort in return.

Golf

Bishop Feehan 236, Vineyard 248

The Vineyard golfers lost a close, well-played match to the Shamrocks in Eastern Athletic Conference action, Tuesday in Attleboro. Benny Binder had the low score for the Vineyarders (4-2 overall, 2-2 EAC) with a 37. Petey Gillis was a stroke back at 38, followed by Jack Murray (39), Lizzie Williamson (43), David Krauthamer (45), and Andrew Marchand (46).