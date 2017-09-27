REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: September 18 – 22, 2017

Chilmark

Sept. 19, Harvey B. Hirschhorn and Jacalyn Hirschhorn sold 49 Post Oak Rd. to Abhijay and Jennifer Prakash for $1,100,000.

Edgartown

Sept. 18, Geraldine L. Longo, trustee of Geraldine L. Longo 2011 Trust, sold 5 Mattakesett Way to Scott Bryant Rooney and Monica Rooney-Smith for $2,175,000.

Sept. 19, Robert F. and Barbara L. Howarth, trustees of the Robert F. Howarth Declaration of Trust and the Barbara L. Howarth Declaration of Trust, sold 18 Caleb Pond Rd. to 18 Caleb Pond LLC for $4,125,000.

Sept. 22, Elana R. Osborne, f/k/a Elana R. Aitken, sold 2 Weeks Lane to Devin Balboni for $562,500.

Sept. 22, Braulio Carreno sold 75 Dodger’s Hole Rd. to Jennifer Nash, trustee of the Nash Family Trust, for $770,000.

Oak Bluffs

Sept. 18, Joseph E. Sollitto, Jr. and Kathleen D. Sollitto sold 4 Beech Tree Landing to Nolan A. Bowie and Carol Lani Guiner for $865,000.

Sept. 22, Sterling H. Ivison 3rd sold 90 Monroe Ave. to Monte E. Ford for $510,000.

Sept. 22, David A. and Karen A. Kolb, trustees of the Kolb Family Investment Trust, sold 119 Manchester Ave. to Lorraine L. Stark for $590,000.

Tisbury

Sept. 19, Ella D. Jenkins-Graves, Douglas Jenkins, Mark Jenkins, and Jacy Jenkins sold a lot on Greenwood Ave. Ext. to Island Housing Trust Corporation for $300,000.

`Sept. 19, Paul D. Adler, trustee of 14 Pine Street Realty Trust, sold 68 Amelia’s Crossing to Robert Reginald and Camille Vanessa Simpson for $260,000.

Sept. 22, Dennis Hammond and Yvette D. Hammond sold Unit E-10, 124 Skiff Ave. to Nicolas P. DiCiaccio for $354,000.

West Tisbury

Sept. 22, Geoghan E. Coogan, trustee of Bunting Real Estate Trust, sold 133 Indian Hill Rd. to VCJ LLC for $950,000.