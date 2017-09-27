South Mountain Co. honored by B Lab.

South Mountain Co. (SMC) was recognized among businesses creating the most positive impact based on an independent, comprehensive assessment administered by the nonprofit B Lab. According to a press release, SMC was honored in the “Best for the World Overall,” “Best for Environment,” “Best for Workers,” and “Best for Governance” categories.

“The B Lab process is rigorous,” said SMC president John Abrams. “Significant documentation about internal processes is required. It was gratifying, after providing that, to be listed with other U.S and foreign companies that are doing some of the finest work in the socially responsible business arena.”

Honorees are featured on B the Change, the digital publication produced by B Lab, at bthechange.com.

South Mountain Co. is a fully integrated architecture, engineering, building, and renewable energy firm located on Martha’s Vineyard. SMC is employee-owned; 21 of its 35 employees are owners, and the rest are on track to ownership. The company is committed to a “triple bottom line,” which means that people, planet, and profit are all equally important to it — balancing profits with environmental restoration, social justice, and community engagement.