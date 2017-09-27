State officials help celebrate the anniversary of the Federated Church

State Sen. Julian Cyr and Rep. Dylan Fernandes paid a visit to the Federated Church in Edgartown last Sunday at the 10:30 am service. A special resolution was passed by the Massachusetts State Legislature, honoring the Federated Church and recognizing its 375 years of continuous worship on the Island. The officials visited with churchgoers before reading the proclamation aloud.

The Federated Church began celebrating the anniversary with marching in the July 4 parade. They hosted a historical pageant, “For All the Saints,” over the summer, and Tom Dunlop presented a history of the church as well. This year marks the anniversary of the church, with the First Congregational Church of Martha’s Vineyard being founded in 1642, and the Baptist Church of Edgartown in 1823. The two congregations eventually came together to form the Federated Church, according to the church’s website, federatedchurchmv.org.

Herb Ward, in charge of publicity for the church, said that they don’t really know an exact date of the anniversary, so the celebration continues throughout 2017.

“Soon the weathervane for on top of the steeple will return,” Mr. Ward said. Church officials found when they brought the weathervane down for repairs that it could not be restored, so they are having a new one made. “The pieces of the old one went to the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, and the new one will match the old one.”