Steamship cancels M/V Governor runs

Updated 9:30 am:

Some Wednesday trips by the M/V Governor have been canceled after a “sheen” was spotted in the water by the ferry’s crew, Bob Davis, general manager of the Steamship Authority told The Times.

Two trips have been cancelled so far, he said, but there could be more. As soon as the sheen was spotted the SSA’s emergency spill procedures, Mr. Davis said. The mechanical issue is believed to be related to the steering gear, he said.

Under the best case scenario, the repair will take a couple of hours, Mr. Davis said. If parts are needed, it could be out of commission all day.

The following trips have been canceled due to mechanical issues.

M/V GOVERNOR 7:30AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V GOVERNOR 8:35AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

For more information, please call 508.548.3788 or 508.693.0367

or visit steamshipauthority. com/traveling_today/status