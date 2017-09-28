NOAA warns of high surf, rip currents

A high surf advisory has been issued through 8 am Friday for southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including Martha’s Vineyard, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Strong surf and rip currents are predicted from Hurricane Maria, which is passing well south and east of the Cape and Islands.

“Viewers of large surf should stay in safe areas well away from possible splashover,” the alert states. “Individual waves may be more than twice the average wave height, which can sweep a person into the water from what may seem to be a safe viewing area.”

Rip currents, incorrectly referred to as undertow, can “rapidly carry a swimmer into deeper water, and exhaust a swimmer trying to swim against it,” the alert states.