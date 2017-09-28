Steamship diverts trips from Oak Bluffs

Due to weather conditions, the Steamship Authority is diverting trips from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven.

The Woods Hole to Oak Bluffs trip at 11:05 am has been diverted from OB to VH due to Weather conditions.

The Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole trip at 12:20 pm has been diverted from OB to VH due to Weather conditions.

The follow trips are being diverted to Vineyard Haven due to mechanical issues.