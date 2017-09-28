Steamship diverts trips from Oak Bluffs

Due to weather conditions, the Steamship Authority is diverting trips from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven.
- The Woods Hole to Oak Bluffs trip at 11:05 am has been diverted from OB to VH due to Weather conditions.
- The Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole trip at 12:20 pm has been diverted from OB to VH due to Weather conditions.
The follow trips are being diverted to Vineyard Haven due to mechanical issues.
- The Woods Hole to Oak Bluffs trip at 1:35 pm has been Diverted from OB to VH due to mechanical issues.
- The Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole trip at 2:50 pm has been Diverted from OB to VH due to mechanical issues.