James S. Marshall, 73, died on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at his home in Belfast, Maine, after a cardiac illness. He was the dear friend of Helen Chelf and the former husband of Elizabeth ‘Betsy’ Marshall. James was the father of Stephanie Marshall and grandfather of Arrianna Marshall-Burns. His funeral service will be held in Maine the first weekend in October and an Island service in the springtime. A complete obituary will follow.