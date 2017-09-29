Zoning board approves West Tisbury marijuana dispensary

West Tisbury’s Zoning Board of Appeals voted Thursday night to approve applicant Geoffrey Rose of Patient Centric of Martha’s Vineyard for a registered medical marijuana dispensary at 510 State Road, Zoning Board of Appeals administrator Clare Harrington told The Times.

Thursday night’s vote marks the second ZBA approval for Mr. Rose and Patient Centric. The board approved a plan to operate a marijuana cultivation facility on Dr. Fisher Road on Aug 17.

Martha’s Vineyard Commission approved plans for the grow facility in June.

Mr. Rose was not immediately available for comment.