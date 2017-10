The Coast Guard rescued an sea turtle Sunday after it got tangled in a lobster pot off Cuttyhunk Island.

A fisherman contacted Coast Guard Station Menemsha around 12:30 p.m., reporting the distressed turtle.



A 29-foot response boat crew from Station Menemsha launched with a member from the Massachusetts Department of Natural Resources.

They arrived on scene and freed the animal, which swam away safely.

See a video of the rescue here.