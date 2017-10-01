Women dominate top spots at Gay Head 10K

1 of 8

Molly Seidel of Watertown, Mass. streamed past the finish line to whooping cheers and cries of “girl power” as she became the first woman to take first place at the 5th Gay Head 10K.

The Notre Dame graduate was followed by teammates Helen Schlachtenhaufen and Paige Kouba, who grabbed second and third respectively. All three runners are members of the Boston-based Saucony Freedom Track Club.

Ms. Seidel looked ready to run another few miles as she caught her breath after the race. “That was the most beautiful race I’ve ever done,” she said.

Event organizer Martha Vanderhoop was thrilled to see the top three spots go to women. “I am so excited about that,” she said, “It’s so great since we have all these high school and middle school runners. It’s so inspirational for them to see the stop spots go to those three girls.”

The top male runner was Mike Deasy of Falmouth, Mass., placing fourth.

In contrast to the drizzle and clouds of last year’s event, Sunday was a glorious day for running. The bright cloudless sky and moderate temperatures drew over 190 entrants, though closer to 160 grabbed their bibs and completed the race. A course that runners love for its beauty and serene views, the annual Gay Head 10K benefits the continued restoration and maintenance of the Gay Head lighthouse.