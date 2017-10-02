Sticker shock: New inspection system off to slow start

Registry says new system is operational, but Island shop owners had difficulty getting theirs to work.

1 of 3

At least two Martha’s Vineyard auto garages that do state vehicle inspections were unable to do them Monday just as new camera equipment required to deter fraud went into effect.

Another station, Buddy’s Auto in Oak Bluffs, wasn’t able to do them because he initially didn’t install the new equipment.

The cameras, which inspection garages had to install at a cost of $5,810, are required as of Oct. 1 as a safeguard to make sure that safety inspections are done properly. For now the inspections include still cameras that will photograph the VIN number, license plates, and the employee doing the safety and emissions checks. As of January, video cameras will be installed.

The $35 price for a new sticker remains the same with stations receiving $23 of the fee, according to a registry press release.

“The regulations for state inspections have not changed,” Angel Figueroa, owner of MV Autoworks and Angel’s Auto Body, said Monday. “The rules are still the same rules. What the cameras ensure is that the state inspections are done properly.”

If you do them the right way, having a camera is no issue, he said. “If you don’t, now there’s evidence.”

But Mr. Figeuroa and other Island garages were turning away customers Monday because while they were ready to go, the state inspection system was giving them fits.

Mr. Figeuroa told The Times his first call was at 7:45 am and as of 2 pm he still had not gotten a call back.

“It was time for a change,” David Pothier, owner of Cars Unlimited in the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Business Park, said. “I’m just pissed at the company for not having enough time to work this out.”

The machines were delivered to his shop Wednesday, he said. “Then Monday comes and the whole system is down,” Mr. Pothier said. “This is like truck month…It’s a busy time.”

The Registry of Motor Vehicles issued a press release Monday saying the the inspection equipment is up and running across the state.

“Some station owners today have needed to be told how to enable the printing of stickers. They were taught this in training but the message is being repeated to them today and then they can enable stickers to print,” Judith Riley, a spokesman for the RMV, wrote in an email. “Applus has a team of people available to answer calls and support the stations to remind them how to complete this step.”

At Buddy’s in Oak Bluffs, the garage had decided to stop doing inspections, but after hearing from a lot of customers owner Allan deBettencourt said he will now spend the money on the new system. The requirement to be on email was a drawback, Mr. deBettencourt said.

“I am going to replace it,” he said Monday. “I’m trying to deal with the people in Boston… I’m not going to let up until it’s done.”

Several other shop owners did not respond to calls from The Times Monday.

Larry Conroy, owner of Courtesy Motors in Vineyard Haven, doesn’t do inspections, but he realizes the need to have safe cars on the roads.

“There will be no such thing as an Island car anymore,” he said. “That’s not a bad thing. Safety is important.”

Still, Mr. Conroy said he wouldn’t want to do car inspections with “Big Brother staring over your shoulder” waiting for you to slip up. “I want to fix cars and I don’t want to feel nervous doing it,” he said.