Cannabis Control Commission coming to Martha’s Vineyard

The Cannabis Control Commission will hold a “listening session” at West Tisbury Public Library on Tuesday, October 10, at 10:30 a.m.

The meeting is part of a statewide tour by the newly-formed commission over the coming month, to “hear from members of the public regarding the content of future proposed regulations regarding adult use of marijuana,” according to a commission press release.

Cannabis Control Commission officials will not answer questions at the listening sessions.

In last November’s election, 64 percent of Islanders voted in favor of legalizing adult use of marijuana. Statewide, 54 percent voted in favor of it.

The law passed by Massachusetts voters and later altered by the Legislature, designates at least 40 areas which the commission is directed to address with regulations and protocols. Most of the regulations, which must be in place in order for the commission to issue licenses, must be in place no later than March 15.

The listening session comes on the heels of last Thursday’s vote by the West Tisbury Zoning Board of Appeals to approve applicant Geoffrey Rose of Patient Centric of Martha’s Vineyard for a registered medical marijuana dispensary at 510 State Road.

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission approved plans for the Patient Centric grow facility, also in West Tisbury, in June.