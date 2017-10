Winifred (Ward) “Winkie” Keith, 76, of Chilmark died on Saturday evening, Sep. 30, 2017 at the Henrietta Brewer House in Vineyard Haven.

She was the wife of 53 years of Allan R. Keith.

A memorial service will be held in St. Andrew’s Church, N. Summer Street, in Edgartown on Tue., Oct. 10 at 2 pm. A reception will follow in the parish house.

A private burial will be held in Abel’s Hill Cemetery, Chilmark.

A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.