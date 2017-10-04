Columbus Day Weekend Open Houses

The Martha’s Vineyard real estate market kicks into high gear over Columbus Day Weekend, a veritable Open House extravaganza for buyers. From Saturday through Monday, you’ll have an opportunity to explore available Island real estate before it’s gone. Hope you enjoy our interactive Martha’s Vineyard Open House map, as well as our listed schedule by date below. Happy house hunting!



Saturday, October 7



Harbor View – Captain’s Cottages

131 North Water Street, Edgartown

Captain Collins Cottage 20, Model Suite.

9am-5pm

Captain Collins Cottages – Only 6 residencies remaining. Become part of a 125 year legacy… Nestled among the historic Harbor View Hotel grounds sits a collection of one, two and three bedroom condominiums available for fully deeded ownership. The Captain’s Cottages offer hassle free ownership in an excellent location creating the ideal Martha’s Vineyard ownership experience. Exclusive services and amenities range from daily housekeeping to professional property maintenance. All residences are sold fully furnished. For more information, please call (508) 627-7404.

Island Real Estate

396 Lamberts Cove Road, Vineyard Haven

10-12pm

Cape Style Main & Guest House. This property has a lot to offer. There are two separate homes on this lovely, landscaped 1.67 acre lot located on Lambert’s Cove Road. The main house is a classic 1,306 sf Cape Cod style house with a farmer’s porch and deck. Home has an open floor plan with tile and wood flooring, a bedroom and bath on the first floor, and two additional bedrooms and a full bath on the second floor. Pretty kitchen with granite counter tops. Built in 1998, it has a full basement, propane, forced hot water heat. The second structure was built in 2002. It is an open floor plan with cathedral ceiling and 480 sf. of living space. Below the living space there is a two car garage. Property has been lovingly maintained through the years. $760,000.

For more information, please call (508) 693-4800.

Hughes & JC Murphy Real Estate

142 Otis Bassett Road, West Tisbury

10am-1pm

New House – 3Br, 2Bth! New house! Features include, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace in l.r. w/ 11’ cathedral ceiling, all hardwood, ceramic tile floors, gas heat and A/C, custom cabinets, three season porch, sod lawn w irrigation on almost an acre. Beautiful! Link Exc. 32110 $800,000. If you miss the open house, easy to show, call us!

Directions: From VH, take State Road to Old County Road. Look for Otis Bassett Road on your left. 142 Otis Bassett Road is approx. .7 of a mile on your left.

Call Pat Hughes c/ (508) 843-0978.

Island Real Estate

77 Canterberry Lane, Vineyard Haven

10-1pm

Impeccably Maintained Contemporary Home. Upon entering the front door, you will see that the property has been lovingly maintained. A welcoming foyer leads you to stairs which brings you to the upper main level of the home. This level offers an open floor plan with the kitchen, living room with a wood burning fireplace and dining area with sliders that open onto the large deck. The spacious master bedroom and bath are one level below the main living area. The lower level features three bedrooms, full hall bath, and storage area. A spacious manicured yard with a beautiful stone wall defining the parking area, and numerous deck areas as well. There have been upgrades throughout the years, including the appliances and sliders. Propane monitor heat on the main level. Crawl space with insulation and vapor barrier. Large shed at the back of the house. This home has had minimal use by the owners and has never been rented. Located not far from town, shops, bus route, and bike path along the Edgartown/Vineyard Haven Road. $695,000.

For more information, please call (508) 693-4800.

Dockside Real Estate

34 Samoset Avenue, Oak Bluffs

11am-1:30pm

In Town Oak Bluffs. 6 Br, 2 Bth Grand Victorian Cottage, steps to town, over 2100 sq. ft. of living, with peak waterviews, and off street parking for 4 cars. $925,000 LINK Exclusive.

Directions: From the Steamship Authority in Oak Bluffs on Sea View Ave then take a right onto Samoset Ave. 34 Samoset Ave will be a block and a half on your left. Look for Balloons!

For more information, please call (508) 693-1444.

John Best Associates

111 Main Street, Vineyard Haven

12-3pm

Charming 1820’s Antique, Waterside Cape. Charming 1820’s antique Cape, in-town, harborfront, 4+ bedrooms, 3-1/2 baths classic beachfront guest house, 1-car garage, lush gardens and spectacular views. $3,950,000.

Directions: Main Street, look for signs after 4th house past the stone bank (Santander). Park on Main Street or Owen Park.

For more information, please call or text (774) 563-0872.

Martha’s Vineyard Seacoast Properties

222 Upper Main Street, Edgartown

12 – 4pm

Classic 10-bedroom Colonial. Walk to Downtown. Classic 10 Bedroom Colonial with private 1 bedroom cottage and garage on .5 acres, exclusively offered at $2.75 million.

Call Stephanie at 508.737.8550 for more information.

Island Real Estate

230 Buddys Drive, Oak Bluffs

1-3pm

Lovely 4 BR Colonial, Detached Garage & Apartment. This Wonderful 4 Bedroom Colonial Home has a detached 2 Car Garage with an Apartment built just 6 years ago. Set on a private lot in a quiet Neighborhood You Will Enjoy it’s great central location that is close to Schools, Ferries and all other Island Towns. Master Bedroom with En Suite Bath and Large Walk In Closet. Upon Entry you will find a Welcoming Light Filled Foyer with Nine Foot Ceilings. Open Kitchen/Family area is well suited for Entertaining. The Glass Sliding doors that open to the Deck allow for plenty of light to filter in. A cobblestone walkway will lead you to a private backyard with many beautifully mature perennials. Deck includes an outdoor shower and a gardener’s sink. Approved 5 Bedroom Septic in place. This is a Wonderful Property that offers MULTIPLE OPPORTUNITIES. Year round, Summer Home, Income Producer you Choose! $995,000.

For more information, please call (508) 693-4800.

Island Real Estate

192 Waldrons Bottom Road, West Tisbury

1-3pm

On the Road to Long Point Beach. This spacious three level beach house is located on a private road minutes to Long Point Wildlife Refuge and Beach. This 3,000 sq.ft. beach house is situated on 2.33 beautifully elevated acres and is desirable located just off the Edgartown/West Tisbury Rd. With 4 bedrooms 3 bath this spacious beach house is perfect for relaxing and well as entertaining. The open living/dining, kitchen area is an open floor plan that makes it an ideal gathering space for entertaining and dining. The space has vaulted ceilings and skylights providing a bright and airy atmosphere for family and friends. The living area opens out through glass sliders onto a large deck. The deck faces south and offers spectacular sunsets and the sound of the surf in the distance. $889,000.

For more information, please call (508) 693-4800.

Martha’s Vineyard Seacoast Properties

17 Thaxter Lane, Edgartown

1-4pm

Heart of Katama, Contemporary Farmhouse. Walk to South Beach Contemporary Farmhouse w. in-ground Heated Pool. Garage w. loft above. Exclusively offered at $2.295 million.

Directions: Herring Creek Road, right on Slough Cove, right on Plains Head Lane, left on Thaxter Lane #17 on the left.

Call Lynda @ 508 939 0274 for more information.

Sunday, October 8

Coldwell Banker

277 Norton Avenue, Vineyard Haven

11am – 1pm

Vineyard Haven Gem. Four bedrooms and 3 baths ~ includes “in-law” apartment with separate access. 2,775 square feet of living space. Walking distance of Lake Tashmoo Boat Launch and the Community Tennis Courts. Close to town, ferry, school and shops. Great income potential.

Directions: Take Lake Street to “Tashmoo” blue sign. Take right on dirt road. Norton Ave is three roads down on right. Take right on Norton. 277 is third house on right.

For more information, please call (508) 693-6866.

Island Real Estate

23 Green Avenue, Oak Bluffs

11am-1pm

Wonderful East Chop Home with Guest Cottage. Rarely do you find a home with such simple elegance and details as this one. Take in the beautiful perennial gardens and stone wall terraced yard as you make your way up the walkway. The path will lead you to the wide covered, wrap-around porch with rockers where you are welcomed into this beautiful home. From the moment you enter the foyer with cathedral ceiling, you will begin to see the elegant features of this thoughtfully designed and impeccably maintained home. The kitchen has a Viking range, wine fridge, an abundance of storage including glass front cabinets, marble counters, a wall of windows and more. There is a mudroom entry off of the main house parking area that takes you right into the kitchen. This open concept home allows everyone to gather in the kitchen, informal living room with wood burning fireplace and dining area that leads out to both the screened-in and covered porches. The intimate living room has high ceilings and plantation shutters on the over-sized windows. Tucked away is a luxurious first floor master bedroom with soaring ceilings with skylights and ceiling fan. The en suite has a double vanity and a tiled shower. There is an abundance of closets. Sliding doors open out to the screened porch and private side yard. The second floor features 3 spacious bedrooms, a beautiful shared bath with wainscoting and a soaking tub with rain shower. There is also an office in the open area that is the perfect home office or writing nook. A spiral staircase takes you up to the cuppala for a bird’s eye view of the neighborhood or just some quiet time. The partially finished basement has generous windows to bring in plenty of natural light. The remainder of the basement has a lower-level pantry and a large unfinished area that houses the mechanicals, a work bench and built-in storage. Powder room off of foyer. Sound system. Outdoor showers at both houses. Irrigation. Built-in’s throughout. The guest house is sited to insure privacy for both houses. Perfect for over-flow from the main house or as an income producer. The first floor of the cottage gas a living area, 1/2 bath and a small kitchenette. An exterior staircase goes up to the bedroom. Private deck and yard area. A must-see East Chop property. $1,600,000.

For more information, please call (508) 693-4800.

Island Real Estate

LAER Realty Partners / MV

18 Renear Street, Vineyard Haven

12-3pm

Rare House and Guest House. Perfectly set on a beautiful 21000 sq ft, is this 1917 square foot 3 bedroom 1 bath main house and 600 square foot studio guest house above the two car garage. Home has undergone a great deal of remodeling with the majority of it completed circa 2007. $745,000.

Roy Cutrer (774) 836-8545.

Martha’s Vineyard Seacoast Properties

72 Ninth Street North, Edgartown

12-3pm

Edgartown Contemporary, Walk to Sengy. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Contemporary w. hardwood flrs, central a/c and walkout basement. 1st flr Master. Exclusively offered at $699,000.

Directions: From Edg/VH Rd turn on 9th Street North to #72 on the left.

Call Tom @ 774 563 1796.

Martha’s Vineyard Seacoast Properties

6 Janes Cove, Edgartown

12-4pm

Boldwater Contemporary Colonial, 9.2 acres. Boldwater. Beautifully designed and appointed Contemporary Colonial with Garage & Guest apartment on 9.2 acres on Janes Cove, Edgartown Great Pond, exclusively offered at $11 million .

Directions: West Tisbury Rd to left on Pohogonot across from Bold Meadow. Follow straight then left at split. Stay left, look for #6 on the right.

Call Stephanie/Marilyn at 508.737.8550 for more information.

Coldwell Banker

11 Sparrow Lane, Edgartown

1-3pm

Immaculate Contemporary Saltbox bordering the State Forest. 3-Bedroom ~ 2 ½ -Bath ~ Above Ground Pool ~ Hot Tub ~ Lovely Gardens ~ Private Yard ~ Owens Corning Paneled Finished Basement.

Directions: From EDG-VH Road turn into Dodger’s Hole Road. Take first right on Sparrow Lane and follow to cul-de-sac on right. #11 is the first on right with a circular drive. Look for signs.

For more information, please call (508) 693-6866.

Island Real Estate

84 Washington Avenue, Oak Bluffs

1-3pm

Perfect for a First Time Home Buyer. Two bedroom home with cathedral ceiling, windows and sliders throughout offers much light in the living area making it feel larger. This property is in the process of being subdivided and will allow two bedrooms. See plot plan – Blue lines are the proposed 2 lot subdivision. Located close to the Lagoon and Sailing Camp. The new buyer will be responsible for putting in a new two bedroom enhanced septic system. ** The lot is only partial of listed lot size. Still TBD*** Separate lot can be purchased for $239,000. $459,000.

For more information, please call (508) 693-4800.

Monday, October 9



