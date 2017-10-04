MVRHS sports highlights September 29 – October 4

Field hockey

Vineyard 2, Bishop Feehan 0

The Vineyarders scored once in each half to beat the Shamrocks and pick up a league win on Sept. 28 in Oak Bluffs. Both Vineyard goals were of the highest quality, and each came from a corner.

Addy Hayman scored from five yards out, 10:23 into the game, assisted by Meghan Sonia, who drilled the ball toward the goal from the edge of the circle.

Five minutes into the second half, Abby Marchand zipped a stellar pass across the goalmouth to Skyla Harthcock, who tapped the ball inside the left post for the insurance goal.

Vineyard coach Lisa Knight brought up Chloe Hoyt from the JV team, and the sophomore responded with a standout game.

Nipmuc 1, Vineyard 0

The host Vineyarders (5-2) dropped a tough decision to the Warriors from Upton, who reached the Central Massachusetts Division 2 quarterfinals in 2016 and finished last season with a 16-1-3 record.

After conceding a goal three minutes into the game, the Vineyarders held their own the rest of the way but couldn’t find the equalizer.

Football

Bourne 35, Vineyard 28

Vineyard quarterback Zach Moreis passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more, but the Vineyarders (1-3) came up a touchdown short against the Canalmen, Friday night in Bourne.

The Canalmen scored first on a three-yard run by Jon Knowlton, but the Vineyarders closed out the first quarter with a 12-7 lead. Moreis scored on a four-yard run and fired a 50-yard TD pass to John Morris, who made a spectacular, juggling catch in the end zone.

Bourne QB James Cahoon tossed a 30-yard pass to Spencer Rose to give the Canalmen a 14-12 lead at halftime. Cahoon and Rose hooked up again for a 24-yard touchdown to start the third quarter, but Moreis responded with a three-yard TD run and a two-point conversion as the Vineyarders fought back to cut the Bourne lead to 21-20.

Cahoon and Knowlton added touchdown runs of two and four yards in the final period to give the Canalmen some breathing room at 35-20. The Vineyarders scored the final points of the evening with 5:32 left on the clock as Moreis rolled left from his 45-yard line and threw against the grain, over the middle, to Morris, who ran 30 yards to the end zone.

MV hosts Eastern Athletic Conference (EAC) rival Bishop Feehan on Friday at 6 pm.

Boys soccer

Vineyard 8, Coyle and Cassidy 0

The Vineyarders scored early and often against a young Coyle and Cassidy team in an Eastern Athletic Conference match, Tuesday in Taunton.

Emmanuel Da Silva, Miles Jordi, Joshua Sampaio, Gabe Bellebuono, Matheus Brito, Chris Da Silva and Joao Goncalves scored for MV. The Warriors aided the Vineyard cause with an own goal in the first half.

Vineyard Coach Esteban Aranzabe went deep into his bench, pulling most of his starters midway through the first half. All three Vineyard goalkeepers, Joao Goncalves, Marcos Battista, and Gustavo Ramos, saw action.

The league win was a welcome tonic for the Vineyarders (5-4), following shutout losses to Nantucket on Sunday and Bishop Feehan on Sept. 28.

The Vineyarders host Bishop Stang in a pivotal EAC matchup on Oct. 5 at 3 pm. MV defeated the Spartans 4-1 on Sept. 26 in North Dartmouth.