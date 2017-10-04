Nauset repeats as Vineyard Invitational golf champs

Golfers representing 12 high schools from across southeastern Massachusetts competed in the third annual Vineyard Invitational on Sunday at the 6,700-yard, par-72 Vineyard Golf Club in Edgartown.

The Nauset Warriors won for the second consecutive year and claimed the Lighthouse Trophy by edging Sturgis West Charter School of Hyannis 234-236.

The host Vineyarders, winners of the inaugural event in 2015, placed fifth. Vineyard captain Jack Murray shot a 79 to lead MV and tied for fifth place overall among 48 golfers.

Four golfers competed for each team, with the top three scores counting in the final point total. Benny Binder was second for the Vineyarders with an 85, Petey Gillis shot an 88, and David Krauthamer scored 96.

“I think we had a pretty good showing, and the kids competed hard,” Vineyard coach Doug DeBettencourt said.

Bishop Feehan’s Jonathan Mitchell shot a 73 to win the individual title. Justin Turbeville of Sturgis West took second with a 74. Will Campbell of Nauset carded a 75 to place third.

Hosting a dozen schools is no easy task, but Vineyard Golf Club head pro Eri Seguin and his staff did a tremendous job.

“The course was in outstanding shape, and it was a beautiful day,” coach DeBettencourt said.

Vineyarders top Cape Tech

Coinciding with their fifth-place finish in the Vineyard Invitational, the Vineyarders improved to 5-3 on the season by defeating the Cape Tech Crusaders 86-55 on Sunday at Vineyard Golf Club, using the Stableford format.

Jack Murray led all golfers with 25 points and carded a 39 for nine holes. Benny Binder scored 24 points, Petey Gillis had 19, and David Krauthamer totaled 18.