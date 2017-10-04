New warrant application policy approved in Edgartown

The Edgartown board of selectmen approved a new policy that requires that departments submit their project procurements with appropriated funds to town meetings before they are sent to the town administrator. Departments are required to appropriate their funds through the finance committee or the community preservation committee. Prior to this policy, departments used their own discretion to determine how their project would be funded.

The board also agreed to send a letter to Eversource formally asking for a public meeting on Oct. 16 to discuss alternative methods outside of herbicide use to address overgrown vegetation along the power-line right-of-way.

The personnel committee is looking to replace retired member Dianne Durawa, and requested that the board consider Marcel LaFlamme, who has a background in personnel management. The board is looking for a formal request from the personnel committee before making the appointment.

In other business, the board approved a $1,000 gift from the Rotary Club to the Edgartown Council on Aging. It also approved Seafood Shanty’s request to stay open until Oct. 22, seven days beyond the original closing date. The Food and Wine Festival requested permission to hang a banner in town during festival dates, from Oct. 16 through Oct. 22. The board moved the request. Lastly, the board agreed to cancel next week’s Columbus Day meeting.