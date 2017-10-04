Not pleased with headline

To the Editor:

“Aquinnah employee escorted out for working OT.”

Wow, that certainly caught my eye. Why would an employee be requested to exit

because of overtime? Certainly a sensational headline.

The article reiterated that the employee was escorted from the building. However,

what was the real reason that it occurred?

Has fake news finally arrived on our shores? Where is “all the news that’s fit to print?”

Was there a fact-check, an attempt to investigate? We are living in a time of fake news.

Let’s do a better job on the Vineyard and not become part of the reigning political culture.

Jim Newman

Chair, Board of Selectmen

Aquinnah