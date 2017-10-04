Tisbury receives Complete Streets money

The Town of Tisbury has received a $371,851 state grant to make improvements at the Steamship Authority terminal and other key locations for pedestrian and bike traffic, according to a press release from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (DOT).

The funds will be used to upgrade sidewalks, remove a southbound lane on Water Street, extend curbs to shorten pedestrian crossing distances, upgrade bus shelters, and expand the shared-use path between Beach Street and Veterans Memorial Park, the release states.

The grants, part of $7.8 million given to 22 communities, were announced Friday in Chelmsford by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and acting DOT administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

Complete Streets was launched in 2016 and to date 134 municipalities cities and towns have approved policies.